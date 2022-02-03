Morning Leadoff: Feb. 4

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Feb. 4

College basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College indoor track: Bison Open, Fargo.

College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.

High school basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 6/7:45 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 5:45/7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 5:45/7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Jamestown Duals, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Minot Invitational, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo. 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Saturday, Feb. 5

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College indoor track: Bison Open, Fargo.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Valley City State, 9 a.m. and Minnesota-Crookston, 4:30 p.m., at Minot Dome Tournament.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Winona State, 3:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State, 2 p.m., Armory.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Williston, 3:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: Century at Watford City triangular, 1 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Minot, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Carrington, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Omaha at UND

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Richmond

6 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

MidCo — Omaha at UND

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Beach Pro-Am, Second Round

NBA

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas

NHL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NHL Skills Competition: From Las Vegas

OLYMPICS

7-9 p.m.

USA — Mixed Doubles Curling/snowboard

10:50 p.m.

USA — Women's Hockey - Canada vs. Finland

12:30-1:25 a.m.

USA — Men's Ski Jumping

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of football team unveiled 28 new players, including local recruits Joey Fuher and Zach Rhone of Century and Alex Herold and Preston Tescher of St. Mary’s.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan swimmers swept first place in all 12 events in a dominant 143-38 victory over Century. Among the Braves’ first-place swimmers were Aaron and Brandon Erhardt, Tim Mork, Cliff Halvorson, and Craig Keller.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Fargo native Reuben Askanase was named chairman of the board, president, and chief operating officer of Astrodomain, whose holdings included the Houston Astrodome, Astroworld, and several other building complexes.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Sam Wyche for Super Bowl XXIII Jan. 22, 1989.

