Morning Leadoff: Feb. 19

College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Stinger Open, Spearfish, S.D.
College men’s basketball: Minot State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minot State, 6 p.m.
High school gymnastics: West Region meet, Dickinson, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: State individual tournament, Fargodome.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KXMR (550 AM) – Minot State at Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – Omaha at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Dayton
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Toledo at Buffalo
9 p.m.
FS1 — Utah State at Boise State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Genesis Invite, Second Round, Riviera Country Club
NBA
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
FSN — Toronto at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Los Angeles Clippers
TENNIS
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Australian Open, women’s final: Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jon Dobier scored the winning goal as Mandan upset third-seeded Bottineau 6-5 in the quarterfinals of the West Region hockey tournament. Sixth-seeded Mandan trailed 5-2 heading into the third period. Then Mandan rattled off four unanswered goals by Dobier, Trevor Huck, Tre Kautzman and Dobier again to secure the upset. Kautzman's game-tying goal came with 1:04 to play in the third period. Dobier's game-winner lit the lamp with just 20 seconds to spare.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Williston, up 2-0, was unable to seal the deal in the state Class A volleyball tournament at Minot. West Fargo, after dropping the first two games 16-14 and 15-13, rallied in the final three sets 15-10, 15-8, 15-5 to capture the state championship. Jennifer Weil, Crystal Schaeffer and Mackenzie Close pounded out 19, 16 and 15 kills, respectively, for the winning Packers. Close added five blocks. Jamie Skadeland led the way for the runner-up Coyotes with 12 kills, 25 assists, four aces and 20 digs.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College wrestlers captured six individual championships as the Mystics swept to their eighth Mon-Dak Conference title in nine years. BJC piled up 98 points, well ahead of runner-up UND-Ellendale (70). BJC's champions were Milo Schmeichel at 118 pounds, Don Ziemann (134), Clyde Sebastian (142), Mark McMorrow (167), Greg Mayer (177) and Bob Youness (heavyweight).
