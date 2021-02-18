Morning Leadoff: Feb. 19

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Williston, up 2-0, was unable to seal the deal in the state Class A volleyball tournament at Minot. West Fargo, after dropping the first two games 16-14 and 15-13, rallied in the final three sets 15-10, 15-8, 15-5 to capture the state championship. Jennifer Weil, Crystal Schaeffer and Mackenzie Close pounded out 19, 16 and 15 kills, respectively, for the winning Packers. Close added five blocks. Jamie Skadeland led the way for the runner-up Coyotes with 12 kills, 25 assists, four aces and 20 digs.