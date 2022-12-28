Morning Leadoff: Dec. 29

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Dec. 29
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. Cochise College at Tucson, Ariz., 1 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Pima CC, Tucson, Ariz., 9 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: consolation (3/4:30 p.m.); semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.); Bismarck at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Pentathlon, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
People are also reading…
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot Auditorium, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Mandan vs. Wayzata at St. Cloud tournament, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Century vs. Fort Frances, 9:30 a.m., Blaine, Minn.
High school girls wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.
Friday, Dec. 30
College men’s basketball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State at Pima CC, Tucson, Ariz., 3 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Mesa CC at Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: seventh place (2:30 p.m.); fifth place (4 p.m.); third place (5:30 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).
High school boys wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.
High school girls basketball: Mandan vs. Holy Family at St. Cloud tournament, 2:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Dickinson at Legacy-Bismarck, 2:30 p.m., CIC/Schaumburg; Mandan at Aberdeen, S.D., 3:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Tennessee
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Butler
6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Cincinnati
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, New York
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, San Antonio
NFL
7:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Tennessee
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — Dallas at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Naomi Rust scored with two seconds left to give the Bismarck a 48-46 win over St. Mary’s. Rust and McKayla Feeney each had 11 points for the Demons. Rachel Power scored a game-high 14 points for the Saints.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): James Petrik’s 22 points topped Shiloh in its 90-57 win over Steele-Dawson. Andy Bachmeier added 21 for the Skyhawks.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College’s wrestlers took a hit before their first tournament in Itasca, Minn. Junior College all-American Andy Reimnitz was declared doubtful and Russ Rolshoven was declared out due to a carbuncle on his leg and painful wrists and hands, respectively.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Denver went 6-10 in 1999 after winning the Super Bowl in 1998.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)