Morning Leadoff: Dec. 29

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Dec. 29

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. Cochise College at Tucson, Ariz., 1 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Pima CC, Tucson, Ariz., 9 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: consolation (3/4:30 p.m.); semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.); Bismarck at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.

High school boys swimming: Mandan Pentathlon, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Minot Auditorium, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Mandan vs. Wayzata at St. Cloud tournament, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century vs. Fort Frances, 9:30 a.m., Blaine, Minn.

High school girls wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.

Friday, Dec. 30

College men’s basketball: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5 p.m.; Bismarck State at Pima CC, Tucson, Ariz., 3 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Mesa CC at Tucson, Ariz., 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Williston, 1:45 p.m.; Mandan Holiday Tournament: seventh place (2:30 p.m.); fifth place (4 p.m.); third place (5:30 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).

High school boys wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.

High school girls basketball: Mandan vs. Holy Family at St. Cloud tournament, 2:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Dickinson at Legacy-Bismarck, 2:30 p.m., CIC/Schaumburg; Mandan at Aberdeen, S.D., 3:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Rumble on the Red, Fargo.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Tennessee

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Butler

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Cincinnati

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, New York

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, San Antonio

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Tennessee

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Dallas at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Naomi Rust scored with two seconds left to give the Bismarck a 48-46 win over St. Mary’s. Rust and McKayla Feeney each had 11 points for the Demons. Rachel Power scored a game-high 14 points for the Saints.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): James Petrik’s 22 points topped Shiloh in its 90-57 win over Steele-Dawson. Andy Bachmeier added 21 for the Skyhawks.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College’s wrestlers took a hit before their first tournament in Itasca, Minn. Junior College all-American Andy Reimnitz was declared doubtful and Russ Rolshoven was declared out due to a carbuncle on his leg and painful wrists and hands, respectively.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Denver went 6-10 in 1999 after winning the Super Bowl in 1998.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

