Morning Leadoff: Aug. 9

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, Aug. 9
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 4 and 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
TV TODAY
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Florida vs. Georgia, Southeast Regional Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Texas West, Southwest Regional Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSN/ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at San Diego (Joined in progress)
NBA
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Chicago, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Memphis, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Canadian Open, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dickinson State came in seventh in the NAIA preseason football poll with 233 points. Carroll College of Helena, Mont., drew all 14 first-place votes and topped the poll with 314 points. Carroll, the defending national champion, is coming off a 14-0 season. The Montana school has been ranked No. 1 to start the season six times since 2003. Dickinson State finished 9-2 last fall.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): There are devotees who can't seem to get enough golf, and Shane Balkowitsch is surely among them. The 32-year-old has brought the links home with him. Balkowitsch has constructed a 106-yard hole in the back yard of his Bismarck home, complete with a tee box, sand trap and sign describing the layout of the hole.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Bismarck American Legion "B" Royals wrapped up their season by dividing a doubleheader at Jamestown. Bismarck edged Jamestown's "B" team 3-2 in the first game and dropped the second contest 6-5. Greg Jarrett lifted his record to 6-0 in the first game, which went eight innings.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Carl Lewis with 10 from 1984-1996. Nine of Lewis’ medals were gold. Felix won seven goals, three silvers and one bronze from 2004-2020.
SPORTS HISTORY
1936 — Jesse Owens becomes the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States sets a world record in the 4x100 relay at the Berlin Games. The record time of 39.8 seconds lasts for 20 years.
1981 — Larry Nelson beats Fuzzy Zoeller by three strokes to take the PGA Championship.
1987 — Larry Nelson sinks a 6-foot putt in the first hole of a playoff to beat Lanny Wadkins in the PGA Championship.
1992 — The Summer Olympics ends with the Unified Team holding a 112-108 lead in medals over the United States, the closest race since America won 90-86 in 1964 at Tokyo.
1995 — John Godina becomes the first American to win the shot put event at the World Championships with a toss of 70 feet, 5¼ inches.
