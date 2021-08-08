Morning Leadoff: Aug. 9

20 YEARS AGO (2001): There are devotees who can't seem to get enough golf, and Shane Balkowitsch is surely among them. The 32-year-old has brought the links home with him. Balkowitsch has constructed a 106-yard hole in the back yard of his Bismarck home, complete with a tee box, sand trap and sign describing the layout of the hole.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Bismarck American Legion "B" Royals wrapped up their season by dividing a doubleheader at Jamestown. Bismarck edged Jamestown's "B" team 3-2 in the first game and dropped the second contest 6-5. Greg Jarrett lifted his record to 6-0 in the first game, which went eight innings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Carl Lewis with 10 from 1984-1996. Nine of Lewis’ medals were gold. Felix won seven goals, three silvers and one bronze from 2004-2020.

SPORTS HISTORY

1936 — Jesse Owens becomes the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States sets a world record in the 4x100 relay at the Berlin Games. The record time of 39.8 seconds lasts for 20 years.

1981 — Larry Nelson beats Fuzzy Zoeller by three strokes to take the PGA Championship.