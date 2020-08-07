Morning Leadoff: Aug. 8

FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, Bradenton

3 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Rapid City, S.D., Post 22 eliminated the Minot Vistas from the Central Plains American Legion baseball tournament, winning 14-4 at Blue Springs, Mo. Rapid City banged out 10 hits off three Minot pitchers. Darin Black, Alex Schaefer and Kris Winkels pitched for the Vistas. Winkels took the loss. Darin Back rapped a home run for Minot and drove in three runs. The Vistas finished 1-2 in the tournament and 35-19 for the season.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck High School graduate Lezlie Link has committed to Knox College, where she plans on playing soccer and basketball. Link was the leading scorer for the BHS soccer team, which won the state title this year. Knox College, located in Galesburg, Ill., competes in NCAA Division III.