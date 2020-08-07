Morning Leadoff: Aug. 8

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 8
Rodeo: PBR’s Unleash the Beast, Bismarck Event Center, 6:45 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: championship, 12 p.m., second championship, 3 p.m., (if necessary). Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Elkhart Wis.
12 p.m.
FOX — Formula E: Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Berlin
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Michigan International Speedway
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — Welterweights: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme, Los Angeles
9 p.m.
FS1 — Weltherweights: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox, Los Angeles
GOLF
12/3 p.m.
ESPN/CBS — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Rockville, Md.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, Third Round, Sylvania, Ohio
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Portland Open, Third Round, North Plains, Ore.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FOX — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Kansas City
NBA
12 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
TNT — Utah vs. Denver, Orlando
5 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana, Orlando
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Orlando
NHL
2 p.m./5/7/9:30 p.m.
NBC/NBCSN – Teams, times, networks TBD
RODEO
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck,
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas, Bradenton
3 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Rapid City, S.D., Post 22 eliminated the Minot Vistas from the Central Plains American Legion baseball tournament, winning 14-4 at Blue Springs, Mo. Rapid City banged out 10 hits off three Minot pitchers. Darin Black, Alex Schaefer and Kris Winkels pitched for the Vistas. Winkels took the loss. Darin Back rapped a home run for Minot and drove in three runs. The Vistas finished 1-2 in the tournament and 35-19 for the season.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck High School graduate Lezlie Link has committed to Knox College, where she plans on playing soccer and basketball. Link was the leading scorer for the BHS soccer team, which won the state title this year. Knox College, located in Galesburg, Ill., competes in NCAA Division III.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Ralph Schumacher of Fargo won his third championship in the eight-year history of the state senior men's golf tournament. The 57-year-old won 2-1 over Wally Engh of Dickinson with a par on the 17th hole at the Dickinson Country Club. Schumacher also claimed medalist honors in the tournament.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wade Boggs hit a two-run homer for his 3,000th playing for Tampa Bay during the 1999 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!