Morning Leadoff: Aug. 7

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Todd Baumgartner has been the dominant figure in the Nicklaus Division (ages 55 to 64) of the North Dakota Golf Association senior championship tournament in recent years. The 61-year-old Bismarck resident won the last three division championships and four overall in the last six years. Winning a fourth straight title in this year's tournament at Apple Creek Country Club would most certainly add icing on the cake this weekend for Baumgartner, who was inducted into the NDGA Hall of Fame this week.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan rallied past Dickinson 5-4 in the championship game of the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament to win its first title in five years. The Chiefs broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the championship on their own turf, Memorial Ballpark. Mike Klug drove in the winning run, singling home Reo Olson from second base with none out and two men on base. Earlier, he pounded a three-run home run home run to give Mandan a 3-0 lead. Right-hander Darren Weiler was the winning pitcher.