Morning Leadoff: Aug. 7

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 7
Rodeo: PBR’s Unleash the Beast, Bismarck Event Center, 7:45 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: loser-out game 2 p.m., semifinal, 5 p.m. Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Rodeo: PBR’s Unleash the Beast, Bismarck Event Center, 6:45 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: championship, 12 p.m., second championship, 3 p.m., (if necessary). Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen vs. LaMoure
5:30 p.m.
KDKT – Velva vs. Langdon
8 p.m.
KDKT – Garrison vs. Kidder County
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Michigan International Speedway
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Rockville, Md.
3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Second Round, San Francisco
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, Second Round, Sylvania, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Portland Open, Second Round, North Plains, Ore.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Kansas City
8 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Texas
NBA
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Boston vs. Toronto, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: New York Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, Toronto
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: Nashville vs. Arizona, Edmonton, Alberta
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Toronto
5:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Edmonton, Alberta
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: Toronto vs. Columbus, Toronto (joined in progress)
9:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Edmonton, Alberta
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Todd Baumgartner has been the dominant figure in the Nicklaus Division (ages 55 to 64) of the North Dakota Golf Association senior championship tournament in recent years. The 61-year-old Bismarck resident won the last three division championships and four overall in the last six years. Winning a fourth straight title in this year's tournament at Apple Creek Country Club would most certainly add icing on the cake this weekend for Baumgartner, who was inducted into the NDGA Hall of Fame this week.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan rallied past Dickinson 5-4 in the championship game of the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament to win its first title in five years. The Chiefs broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the championship on their own turf, Memorial Ballpark. Mike Klug drove in the winning run, singling home Reo Olson from second base with none out and two men on base. Earlier, he pounded a three-run home run home run to give Mandan a 3-0 lead. Right-hander Darren Weiler was the winning pitcher.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): It will be a battle of favorites when the championship of the 46th annual state women's golf tournament is settled at Minot Country Club. Clashing in the 18-hole title match will be medalist Judy Gumlia of Grand Forks and Georgia Tainter Goff of Fargo, a nine-time state champion. Mrs. Gumlia has been runner-up in three state tourneys.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Phil Niekro went 21-20 in 1979 for the Atlanta Braves at the age of 40. Niekro threw 342 innings that season.
