Morning Leadoff Aug. 6, 2020

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 6
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: loser-out games, 11 a.m./2 p.m., winner’s bracket, 5 p.m. Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
Friday, Aug. 7
Rodeo: PBR’s Unleash the Beast, Bismarck Event Center, 7:45 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: loser-out game 2 p.m., semifinal, 7 p.m. Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Rodeo: PBR’s Unleash the Beast, Bismarck Event Center, 6:45 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA state tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: championship, 12 p.m., second championship, 3 p.m., (if necessary). Class A state tournament at Valley City. Class B state tournament at Minot.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
12:35 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Pittsburgh
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.
FS1 — Sydney at Collingwood
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA English Championship
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Marathon Classic
3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Championship
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Portland Open
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Kia
MLB
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at Seattle
6 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City or Houston at Arizona
NBA
12:30 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans vs. Sacramento
3 p.m.
TNT — Miami vs. Milwaukee
5:30 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas
8 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers vs. Houston
NHL
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver vs. Minnesota
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Washington vs. Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas vs. St. Louis
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Toronto vs. Columbus
9:30 p.m.
CNBC —Calgary vs. Winnipeg
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Atlanta
7 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut vs. Dallas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Phoenix
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck's Greg Gronberg shot a 67, carding the best score during qualifying for the North Dakota Golf Association senior championships at Apple Creek Country Club. Gronberg shot a 33 on the front nine and a 34 on the back, earning the second seed in the Mid-Amateur division, which is for golfers ages 40 through 54. Defending champion Jay Myhre will be the top seed in the championship flight when match play begins today.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): For big games, Mandan Legion baseball coach Randy Will wants veteran pitchers. They don't get much more veteran than Loren Novak, who celebrated his 19th birthday last week. Novak, a lanky 6-foot-3 right-hander, who will be a sophomore at Minot State-Bottineau, pitched Mandan to within one victory of the state title. He withstood 10 Fargo hits to go the distance in a 5-4 victory. The Chiefs are now 4-0 in the state tournament at Memorial Ballpark, their home field.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan's Western Division champion American Legion baseball team hammered out a 16-5 victory over Minot behind a 15-hit attack. Mandan center fielder Jim Gronowski helped stake Gary Jaskoviak to his third win against a single loss with a three-run home run in the first inning. Gronowski added a pair of singles to his production for the evening. Mandan knocked Minot starter Terry Barsness from the mound in the second inning.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Barry Bonds holds the major-league career record with 2,558 walks. Rickey Henderson is second on the list with 2,190.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Aug. 6
1926 — Nineteen-year-old Gertrude Ederle of New York City becomes the first woman to swim the English Channel as she crosses the waterway in 14 hours and 31 minutes.
1958 — Glen Davis of Columbus, Ohio, sets a world record in the 400 hurdles with a time of 49.2 in a meet at Budapest, Hungary.
1966 — Muhammad Ali knocks out Brian London in the third round to retain his world heavyweight title.
1972 — South African Gary Player wins his second PGA golf championship with a two-stroke victory over Jim Jamieson and Tommy Aaron.
1978 — John Mahaffey beats Tom Watson and Jerry Pate on the second hole of the sudden death playoff to win the PGA Championship.
1979 — Australian David Graham rebounds from a double-bogey on the final hole in regulation to beat Ben Crenshaw on the third hole of a playoff.
1991 — Debbie Doom of the United States pitches her second consecutive perfect game in women's softball at the Pan American Games. Doom threw a perfect game at the Netherlands Antilles in the opener of the competition and matches that performance against Nicaragua, winning 8-0.
1992 — Carl Lewis leads a U.S. sweep in the long jump in the Olympics with a mark of 28 feet, 5 1-2 inches on his first attempt. Mike Powell takes the silver and Joe Greene the bronze. Bruce Baumgartner becomes the first American wrestler to win medals in three straight Olympics, taking the gold in the 286-pound freestyle division.
1994 — Jeff Gordon wins the Brickyard 400, the first stock car race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
1995 — Canada's Donovan Bailey wins the 100 meters at world track and field championships in Goteborg, Sweden, marking the first time since 1976 an American fails to win a medal in the event at a major meet.
1999 — Tony Gwynn goes 4-for-5, singling in his first at-bat to become the 22nd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, as the San Diego Padres beat the Montreal Expos 12-10.
2006 — Sherri Steinhauer wins the Women's British Open for the third time, and the first since it became a major. Steinhauer finishes at 7-under 281 at Royal Lytham for her second major title.
2008 — Kim Terrell-Kearney wins the first professional championship match featuring two black bowlers, beating Trisha Reid 216-189 in the U.S. Bowling Congress' U.S. Women's Open. Terrell-Kearney collects her second U.S. Women's Open title and third career major title.
2010 — Tyson Gay upsets the defending world and Olympic champion Usain Bolt in a race between the two fastest runners in history. Gay beats the Jamaican at the DN Galan meet in 9.84 seconds at the same stadium where Bolt last lost a race two years ago. Bolt finishes second in 9.97.
2015 — Ryan Lochte becomes the first man to win the 200-meter individual medley four consecutive times at the world swimming championships.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
