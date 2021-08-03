Morning Leadoff: Aug. 4

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cincinnati
TV TODAY
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S Women's Amateur: Round of 64, Westchester CC, Rye, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Cincinnati
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Oakland
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in progress)
NBA
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Miami vs. Golden State
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Sacramento
OLYMPICS
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
NBC — Women's semifinal
2:15 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — Women's semifinal
CANOEING
8:05 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Canoeing (Finals)
DIVING
7 p.m.
NBC — Women's platform semifinal
8:05 p.m.
CNBC — Women's platform semifinal
1 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — Women's platform final
FIELD HOCKEY
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
CNBC — Men's bronze medal game
GOLF
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — Women's tournament (Round 2)
KAYAKING
8:05 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's finals
SKATEBOARDING
7 p.m.
CNBC — Men's park qualifying
10 p.m.
CNBC — Men's park qualifying final
SOCCER
3 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — Women's bronze medal game
SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Men's marathon
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
NBC — Men and women (Day 7)
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — Men's 20km walk race
VOLLEYBALL
11 p.m. (Thursday)
NBC — Men's semifinal
WATER POLO
5:50 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — Women's semifinal
SOCCER
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Phoenix at Oakland
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C. (ATP) & San Jose (WTA), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): After four seasons as an assistant in the D-League, Nate Bjorkgren has landed a head coaching position. The Dakota Wizards snapped up the Iowa Energy associate head coach and made him their head man. Bjorkgren becomes the ninth head coach of the Wizards. He succeeds Rory White, who led the Wizards for two seasons.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Beulah's Cordel Wiedner caught Sherwood-Mohall looking again and again. The Cyclones ace fanned 13 batters, eight on called third strikes, in Beulah's 13-2 opening-day victory at the state Class B American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. He limited S-M to five hits. Parker Ogden and Weidner each rapped two hits and drove in three runs for Beulah. Wiedner now stands 10-1 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dickinson State's Louis Clark has been selected as the most valuable graduating track and field competitor in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference. Clark was the top point scorer in the conference meet the last three seasons. He claimed four straight NDCAC high hurdles crowns. The versatile athlete owns conference records in the high hurdles (14.1) and the intermediate hurdles (53.4).
TRIVIA ANSWER
Theodore Roosevelt (42 years, 322 days) and John F. Kennedy (43-236).
