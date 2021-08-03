Morning Leadoff: Aug. 4

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Beulah's Cordel Wiedner caught Sherwood-Mohall looking again and again. The Cyclones ace fanned 13 batters, eight on called third strikes, in Beulah's 13-2 opening-day victory at the state Class B American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. He limited S-M to five hits. Parker Ogden and Weidner each rapped two hits and drove in three runs for Beulah. Wiedner now stands 10-1 on the season.