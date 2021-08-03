 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: Aug. 4
0 Comments

Morning Leadoff: Aug. 4

  • 0

MORNING LEADOFF 

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

 

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cincinnati

TV TODAY

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S Women's Amateur: Round of 64, Westchester CC, Rye, N.Y.

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Cincinnati

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Oakland

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in progress)

NBA

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Miami vs. Golden State

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Sacramento

OLYMPICS

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

NBC — Women's semifinal

2:15 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Women's semifinal

CANOEING

8:05 p.m.

CNBC — Men's and Women's Canoeing (Finals)

DIVING

7 p.m.

NBC — Women's platform semifinal

8:05 p.m.

CNBC — Women's platform semifinal

1 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Women's platform final

FIELD HOCKEY

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

CNBC — Men's bronze medal game

GOLF

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Women's tournament (Round 2)

KAYAKING

8:05 p.m.

CNBC — Men's and Women's finals

SKATEBOARDING

7 p.m.

CNBC — Men's park qualifying

10 p.m.

CNBC — Men's park qualifying final

SOCCER

3 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Women's bronze medal game

SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Men's marathon

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

NBC — Men and women  (Day 7)

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — Men's 20km walk race

VOLLEYBALL

11 p.m. (Thursday)

NBC — Men's semifinal

WATER POLO

5:50 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Women's semifinal

SOCCER

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Phoenix at Oakland

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington D.C. (ATP) & San Jose (WTA), Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): After four seasons as an assistant in the D-League, Nate Bjorkgren has landed a head coaching position. The Dakota Wizards snapped up the Iowa Energy associate head coach and made him their head man. Bjorkgren becomes the ninth head coach of the Wizards. He succeeds Rory White, who led the Wizards for two seasons.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Beulah's Cordel Wiedner caught Sherwood-Mohall looking again and again. The Cyclones ace fanned 13 batters, eight on called third strikes, in Beulah's 13-2 opening-day victory at the state Class B American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. He limited S-M to five hits. Parker Ogden and Weidner each rapped two hits and drove in three runs for Beulah. Wiedner now stands 10-1 on the season.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dickinson State's Louis Clark has been selected as the most valuable graduating track and field competitor in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference. Clark was the top point scorer in the conference meet the last three seasons. He claimed four straight NDCAC high hurdles crowns. The versatile athlete owns conference records in the high hurdles (14.1) and the intermediate hurdles (53.4).

TRIVIA ANSWER

Theodore Roosevelt (42 years, 322 days) and John F. Kennedy (43-236).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News