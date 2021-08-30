Morning Leadoff: Aug. 31

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, Aug. 31
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Dickinson.
High school boys tennis: Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m., Mandan Middle School.
High school girls golf: Century Invitational, 10 a.m., Riverwood.
High school volleyball: Williston at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
College volleyball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
College football: U-Mary at Wayne State (Neb.), 6 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls swimming: Legacy at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
TV TODAY
IIHF WOMEN’S HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Bronze Medal Game, Calgary, Alberta
6 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Calgary, Alberta
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at N.Y. Mets (Completion of suspended game Apr. 11)
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
BSN – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at San Francisco
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — Wheelchair Tennis (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, First Round
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Center-Stanton outlasted Underwood in five games for a Class B volleyball victory at Underwood. With their backs to the wall, the host Comets won the fourth game 25-18, but Center-Stanton was dominant in a 15-5 fifth set. KaDee Berger paced the C-S attack with 12 kills. Abby Landenberger smacked eight kills for Underwood.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan won both the boys and girls divisions to triumph in the Rusty Bucket cross country run at Sibley Park. Carly Emil took individual honors and led Mandan to a winning 23-point effort in the girls race. The Braves, led by individual champion James Schanandore, won the boys division with 23 points. In the wake of the Braves' 46 Rusty Bucket points came Bismarck with 85, Century with 169 and Shiloh Christian with 327.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Steve Woodcox fired a 69 to capture the Tom O'Leary golf tournament championship. Woodcox closed with a 35 on the back nine to take the title. Lee DeForest won a three-way playoff with Jack Huseby and Terry Pepple for second place. All three posted 70s during regulation play. Other flight winners were Charles Donlin, Rollie Grenz, Wilfred Rova and Ken Yochim. Sixty-six golfers competed in the tournament, which was hampered by gusty winds.
TRIVIA ANSWER
1998 -- the Bison lost 23-21 to Emporia State.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com