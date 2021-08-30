Morning Leadoff: Aug. 31

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan won both the boys and girls divisions to triumph in the Rusty Bucket cross country run at Sibley Park. Carly Emil took individual honors and led Mandan to a winning 23-point effort in the girls race. The Braves, led by individual champion James Schanandore, won the boys division with 23 points. In the wake of the Braves' 46 Rusty Bucket points came Bismarck with 85, Century with 169 and Shiloh Christian with 327.