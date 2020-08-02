Morning Leadoff: Aug. 3

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Aug. 3
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: No. 1 Fargo vs. No. 8 Fargo Post 400/No. 9 Mandan winner, 10 a.m.; No. 4 Grand Forks vs. No. 5 Williston, 1 p.m.; No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 4 p.m.; No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Minot, 7 p.m. Class A Tournament at Valley City: No. 1 East West Fargo Vets vs. No. 4 West Minot Metros, 10 a.m.; No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Post 2 Jets, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Devils Lake vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.; No. 1 West Jamestown vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Richmond
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — LG Twins at Kia Tigers
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — New York Mets at Atlanta
7 p.m.
FSN -- Pittsburgh at Minnesota
NBA
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis vs. New Orleans, Orlando, Fla.
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: New York Rangers vs. Carolina, Toronto
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Toronto
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Dallas vs. Vegas, Edmonton, Alberta
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Toronto
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Edmonton, Alberta
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Kyle Carr, the former Linton High School multisport standout, has been on a tear for the Lakewood, N.J., Blueclaws, a low Class A team in the Philadelphia Phillies' system. Carr, a left-handed relief pitcher, has made eight appearances for the BlueClaws without surrendering a run. In 10 1/3 innings Carr has allowed five hits with eight strikeouts and six walks.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): No. 9 hitter Eric Barnick reared up and led Bismarck past defending champion Grand Forks, 8-7, in the first game of the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. Barnick sliced a two-out double in the top of the ninth to drive in a run. In the bottom of the inning, the third baseman leaped to glove a high-bounding ball headed for left field and forced a Forks runner at third.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): It took some doing, but Mandan clinched its second straight Western Division American Legion baseball title with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Harvey. Mandan's Terry Froehlich outpitched Curt Nyhus 2-1 in the first game. In the second game, Mandan needed just four hits to generate eight runs as Harvey contributed seven walks and seven errors to the cause. Gary Kincaid was the winner in the second game, evening his record at 4-4.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The NBA was formed in 1949 when the National Basketball League (NBL) and Basketball Association of America (BAA) merged to form the 16-team National Basketball Association. An expansion team in Indianapolis also was added as the 17th team.
