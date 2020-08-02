Morning Leadoff: Aug. 3

NBCSN — Game 2: Dallas vs. Vegas, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Edmonton, Alberta

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Kyle Carr, the former Linton High School multisport standout, has been on a tear for the Lakewood, N.J., Blueclaws, a low Class A team in the Philadelphia Phillies' system. Carr, a left-handed relief pitcher, has made eight appearances for the BlueClaws without surrendering a run. In 10 1/3 innings Carr has allowed five hits with eight strikeouts and six walks.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): No. 9 hitter Eric Barnick reared up and led Bismarck past defending champion Grand Forks, 8-7, in the first game of the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. Barnick sliced a two-out double in the top of the ninth to drive in a run. In the bottom of the inning, the third baseman leaped to glove a high-bounding ball headed for left field and forced a Forks runner at third.