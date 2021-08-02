Morning Leadoff: Aug. 3

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown.
Northwoods League: Major League Dreams Showcase at La Crosse, Wis.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cincinnati
TV TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Cincinnati
MLBN — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
NBA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State at Sacramento
OLYMPICS
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11:30 p.m./3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — Quarterfinals
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
NBCSN — Women’s quarterfinals
7 p.m.
CNBC — Men’s quarterfinals
CANOEING
9:30 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Canoeing (Sprint Qualifying, Quarterfinals)
DIVING
7 p.m./12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBC/USA —Men and women’s springboard & platform
EQUESTRIAN
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — Equestrian (Individual Jumping Final)
GOLF
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — Women's Golf (Round 1)
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.
NBC — Gymnastics (Men's Horizontal Bar; Women's Balance Beam)
KAYAKING
9:30 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Kayaking (Sprint Qualifying, Quarterfinals)
SKATEBOARDING
8 p.m.
CNBC — Women's Skateboarding
SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Women's Marathon Swimming (10km Open Water)
5:10 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — Artistic Swimming (Duet Final)
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
NBC — Men's and Women's Track & Field (Semifinals and Finals)
VOLLEYBALL
8:50 a.m.
USA — Men's Volleyball (Quarterfinal)
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — Women's Volleyball (Quarterfinal)
WATER POLO
12 a.m. (Wednesday)
CNBC — Men's Water Polo (Quarterfinal)
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santa Lucia vs. Metropolitan, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, Guatemala City
9 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Diriangen vs. C.D. Marathon, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, Managua, Nicaragua
TBT BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Championship: Team 23 vs. Boeheim's Army, Championship, Dayton, Ohio
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C. (ATP) & San Jose (WTA), Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck dropped a 9-7 decision to Sikeston, Mo., in the Cal Ripken Baseball Midwest Plains Region baseball tournament for 11-year-olds. Losing pitcher Ian McDonald had an impressive day with the bat, drilling three singles and a double and driving in a run. Josh Sipes added three hits, including two home runs. He plated three runs. Bismarck has a 2-2 record in pool play.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Continental Basketball Association, thought defunct, has been revived in bankruptcy court by Joel Langlois, owner of the league's Grand Rapids, Mich., franchise. It appears one of the members of the revived CBA will be the Dakota Wizards. Other teams that have made financial commitments to the league are Fargo-Moorhead; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Gary, Ind.; Fort Wayne, Ind., and Flint, Mich.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Greg Jarrett pitched a two-hit shutout as the Bismarck American Legion "B" Royals trimmed Zeeland 8-0. With the win, Jarrett improved to 5-0. The Royals scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to nail down their 21st victory of the season. They have lost only three games. Terry Waelhof took the loss for Zeeland.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Philadelphia A’s went 36-117 in 1935, a winning percentage of .235.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com