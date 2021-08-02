Morning Leadoff: Aug. 3

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck dropped a 9-7 decision to Sikeston, Mo., in the Cal Ripken Baseball Midwest Plains Region baseball tournament for 11-year-olds. Losing pitcher Ian McDonald had an impressive day with the bat, drilling three singles and a double and driving in a run. Josh Sipes added three hits, including two home runs. He plated three runs. Bismarck has a 2-2 record in pool play.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Continental Basketball Association, thought defunct, has been revived in bankruptcy court by Joel Langlois, owner of the league's Grand Rapids, Mich., franchise. It appears one of the members of the revived CBA will be the Dakota Wizards. Other teams that have made financial commitments to the league are Fargo-Moorhead; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Gary, Ind.; Fort Wayne, Ind., and Flint, Mich.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Greg Jarrett pitched a two-hit shutout as the Bismarck American Legion "B" Royals trimmed Zeeland 8-0. With the win, Jarrett improved to 5-0. The Royals scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to nail down their 21st victory of the season. They have lost only three games. Terry Waelhof took the loss for Zeeland.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Philadelphia A’s went 36-117 in 1935, a winning percentage of .235.