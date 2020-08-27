Morning Leadoff: Aug. 28

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The streak is over. Now the Bismarck Demons can focus winning a third straight state Class AAA football title. BHS lost for the first time in 23 games, bowing 6-0 on the road to West Fargo in the season opener. Dustin Null provided the only points in the game, scoring on a three-yard run in the third period. The Demons hadn't lost since a 22-15 setback at West Fargo in 2008.