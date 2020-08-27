Morning Leadoff: Aug. 28

MORNING LEADOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 28
Auto racing: Championship Night, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School; Century at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
High school cross country: BPS Invite, 3 p.m., McDowell Dam (Bismarck, Jamestown, Watford City, Williston); Rusty Bucket Invite, McDowell Dam, 6 p.m., (Dickinson, Century, Legacy, Mandan).
High school football: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Dwyer Field; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Williston Sprint Meet, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
High school boys soccer: Century at Williston, 2 p.m.
High school football: Century vs. Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.
High school girls swimming: Coyote Invitational, 12 p.m., Williston.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Mandan
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Dickinson Trinity at Shiloh
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Southern McLean at Garrison-Max
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Daytona International Speedway
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Tour Championship, Second Round, Evansville, Ind.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields, Ill.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)
9 p.m.
ESPN — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah)
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — SK at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Detroit
7 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis
NBA PLAYOFFS
(Subject to change)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT – Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland, Orlando
NHL PLAYOFFS
(Subject to change)
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Philadelphia vs. New York Islanders, Toronto
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
1/3 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: Western & Southern Open, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The streak is over. Now the Bismarck Demons can focus winning a third straight state Class AAA football title. BHS lost for the first time in 23 games, bowing 6-0 on the road to West Fargo in the season opener. Dustin Null provided the only points in the game, scoring on a three-yard run in the third period. The Demons hadn't lost since a 22-15 setback at West Fargo in 2008.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): New Salem held Glen Ullin to eight second-half points en route to a 33-27 girls basketball victory at New Salem. Jill Auer swished three 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the visiting Rattlers. Jessica Doll and Trudy Doll paced New Salem with 13 and 10 points, respectively. The game was knotted 19-19 at halftime.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan bowed 6-5 to Minneapolis Gopher Post Office on the first day of the Region 6 American Legion baseball tournament at Aberdeen, S.D. Mandan led 4-1 after five innings, but surrendered four runs in the sixth inning and another in the top of the ninth. The loss went to Mike Cook, now 11-3. Larry Jones won in relief for the Minnesotans.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fargo South repeated as Class AAA champions in 2008-2009.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
