Morning Leadoff: Aug. 27

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, Aug. 27
Auto racing: Championship Night, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Bismarck State College Invite at Armory: 11 a.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Lake Region State, 11 a.m.; Jamestown JV vs. Miles Community College, 12:30 a.m.; Miles Community College vs. Bismarck State College, 2 p.m.; Lake Region State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 3:30 p.m.; Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Jamestown JV, 5 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Century, 4 p.m., Sertoma; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Mandan Middle School; Minot at Bismarck, 3 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school cross country: Rusty Bucket, 6 p.m., McDowell Dam.
High school football: Legacy at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Shiloh Christian at Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo South, 8 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck Invitational, 3 p.m. (At BHS and Century).
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:45 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) & KLXX (1270 AM) – Legacy at Century
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Milwaukee
NFL PRESEASON
6 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Daytona Beach, Fla.
CFL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: From Owings Mills, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSN – Milwaukee at Minnesota
NFL
7 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City
SOCCER
5:30 p.m.
ESPN —Cincinnati at Columbus
7:30 p.m.
ESPN —Miami at Orlando City
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPNEWS — U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Beulah native Jayden Olson has been promoted to director of basketball operations at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Olson, who played collegiately at Williston State College and Dickinson State University, had been the team's video coordinator. Before moving to Colorado State, Olson spent three seasons at Augustana as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan coach Greg Amundson claimed his 400th career high school girls basketball victory as the Braves defeated Fargo South 58-48. Heidi Zander contributed heavily to the milestone victory, scoring 21 points for the Braves. Jessica Trautwein paced the South attack with 21 points. Mandan scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Bruins, who trailed by only two points after three periods. The Braves improved to 2-1 with the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Marlan Haakenson was busy at the Nodak track in Minot on Sunday. He won a trophy dash, placed second in both his heat and the semi-main event and turned in the fastest time on the quarter-mile oval, a lap of 16.94 seconds. Haakenson placed second behind Jim Balinski of Minot in his heat and trailed Butch Boyce, also of Minot, in the semi-main event.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bismarck Century and Grand Forks Red River have each won eight. Century has won five state titles since 2015. Red River’s last championship came in 2011.
