Morning Leadoff: Aug. 27

10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Beulah native Jayden Olson has been promoted to director of basketball operations at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Olson, who played collegiately at Williston State College and Dickinson State University, had been the team's video coordinator. Before moving to Colorado State, Olson spent three seasons at Augustana as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan coach Greg Amundson claimed his 400th career high school girls basketball victory as the Braves defeated Fargo South 58-48. Heidi Zander contributed heavily to the milestone victory, scoring 21 points for the Braves. Jessica Trautwein paced the South attack with 21 points. Mandan scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Bruins, who trailed by only two points after three periods. The Braves improved to 2-1 with the win.