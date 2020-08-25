Morning Leadoff: Aug. 26

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Derek Kinnischtzke and Matt Thorton spearheaded an unstoppable running game as Bismarck High School rolled over Grand Forks Red River 28-0 in Grand Forks. Kinnischtzke ran for 151 yards and Thorton added 98, 83 of them on a second-quarter scoring run. Kinnischtzke scored on a punt return and a 22-yard scoring run. Tyler Woeste returned an interception for the other BHS touchdown.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): John Reha of the Jamestown Elks made it tough on every team he faced, pitching in all four games to capture the most valuable player award in the 28th annual Association of North Dakota Amateur Baseball Leagues state tournament. Reha was credited with three wins and one save, chalking up 39 strikeouts in 19 innings and surrendering just one earned run. Reha played American Legion baseball in Williston. He will be a senior at the University of North Dakota. Other players on the all-tournament team are Conrad Dvorak, Mayville; Terry Otto and Lorren Henke, Gackle; Lefty Christiansen and Gary Haskins, Fargo Glass and Paint; Jim Nelson, Jamestown Elks; Mickey Anderson and Dave Johnson, Fargo Idso Sales; Don Salwei, Steele, and Jack Bugge, Minot.