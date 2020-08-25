Morning Leadoff: Aug. 26

MORNING LEADOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Charity Event, Olympia Fields, Ill.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Hollister, Mo.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — New York Yankees at Atlanta
FSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
9 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Toronto
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Toronto
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Colorado vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers vs. Edmonton, 1st Stage
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Atlanta, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mel Hoffman and Denise Wiseman were the half-marathon winners in the United Tribes Thunderbird Run. Hoffman took the men's title with a 1:16.21 clocking for 13 miles, 193 yards. Wiseman was the first female finisher, finishing in 1:33.14. Charles Catterall ran a 1:22.08 to finish second to Hoffman. Melanie Pudwell was the No. 2 women's placer with a time of 1:56.06. Asher Catterall and Jaaz Caterall won the 10-K and 5-K races, respectively.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Derek Kinnischtzke and Matt Thorton spearheaded an unstoppable running game as Bismarck High School rolled over Grand Forks Red River 28-0 in Grand Forks. Kinnischtzke ran for 151 yards and Thorton added 98, 83 of them on a second-quarter scoring run. Kinnischtzke scored on a punt return and a 22-yard scoring run. Tyler Woeste returned an interception for the other BHS touchdown.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): John Reha of the Jamestown Elks made it tough on every team he faced, pitching in all four games to capture the most valuable player award in the 28th annual Association of North Dakota Amateur Baseball Leagues state tournament. Reha was credited with three wins and one save, chalking up 39 strikeouts in 19 innings and surrendering just one earned run. Reha played American Legion baseball in Williston. He will be a senior at the University of North Dakota. Other players on the all-tournament team are Conrad Dvorak, Mayville; Terry Otto and Lorren Henke, Gackle; Lefty Christiansen and Gary Haskins, Fargo Glass and Paint; Jim Nelson, Jamestown Elks; Mickey Anderson and Dave Johnson, Fargo Idso Sales; Don Salwei, Steele, and Jack Bugge, Minot.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ohio State was the first unanimous preseason No. 1 in the 2015 college football poll.
