Morning Leadoff: Aug. 25

MORNING LEADOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Aug. 25
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot at Legacy, 3 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Hollister, Mo.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — LG at Samsung
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
6 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Cleveland
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Denver vs. Utah, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Toronto
8:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage
TENNIS
10 a.m./6 p.m.
ESPN2/ESPN — ATP: Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Extra points proved to be the difference as Shiloh Christian edged Wilton-Wing 21-18 in nine-man football in Bismarck. Zane Miller carried the ball 24 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Shiloh. Jared Hruby scored twice for Wilton-Wing, which was unable to convert an extra point. Joey Dwyer kicked for Shiloh's first PAT and Kendall Hammeran ran for a two-pointer.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): A two-goal St. Mary's lead melted away as the Saints played to a 2-2 standoff with visiting Mandan. B.J. Keller scored twice to give St. Mary's a 2-0 halftime lead. Boosted by Aaron Boyer's shutout goalkeeping in the second half, the Braves rallied to tie on goals by Tyler Johnson and Andy Buchwitz.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Devils Lake Knights of Columbus got three hits from Morris Railing en route to a 6-4 victory over Minot Riviera in the title game of the state Class B softball tournament in West Fargo. Railing had a pair of singles and a double and scored three runs for the champions, now 31-8 on the year. Riviera finished as the Class B runner-up for the third straight year. All three Bismarck-Mandan entrants in the tournament -- GP Sporting Goods, Jolly George and the Mandan Aggies -- were ousted in consolation play.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Magic Johnson had 30 triple doubles for the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs. LeBron James of the Lakers has the second-most with 24.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!