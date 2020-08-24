 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: Aug. 25

Morning Leadoff: Aug. 25

MORNING LEADOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

 

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Aug. 25

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot at Legacy, 3 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.

Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

 

TV TODAY

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Hollister, Mo.

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — LG at Samsung

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

FSN — Minnesota at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco

NBA PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Denver vs. Utah, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas, Orlando, Fla.

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Toronto

8:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage

TENNIS

10 a.m./6 p.m.

ESPN2/ESPN — ATP: Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Extra points proved to be the difference as Shiloh Christian edged Wilton-Wing 21-18 in nine-man football in Bismarck. Zane Miller carried the ball 24 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Shiloh. Jared Hruby scored twice for Wilton-Wing, which was unable to convert an extra point. Joey Dwyer kicked for Shiloh's first PAT and Kendall Hammeran ran for a two-pointer.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): A two-goal St. Mary's lead melted away as the Saints played to a 2-2 standoff with visiting Mandan. B.J. Keller scored twice to give St. Mary's a 2-0 halftime lead. Boosted by Aaron Boyer's shutout goalkeeping in the second half, the Braves rallied to tie on goals by Tyler Johnson and Andy Buchwitz.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Devils Lake Knights of Columbus got three hits from Morris Railing en route to a 6-4 victory over Minot Riviera in the title game of the state Class B softball tournament in West Fargo. Railing had a pair of singles and a double and scored three runs for the champions, now 31-8 on the year. Riviera finished as the Class B runner-up for the third straight year. All three Bismarck-Mandan entrants in the tournament -- GP Sporting Goods, Jolly George and the Mandan Aggies -- were ousted in consolation play.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Magic Johnson had 30 triple doubles for the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs. LeBron James of the Lakers has the second-most with 24.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News