Morning Leadoff: Aug. 25

20 YEARS AGO (2000): A two-goal St. Mary's lead melted away as the Saints played to a 2-2 standoff with visiting Mandan. B.J. Keller scored twice to give St. Mary's a 2-0 halftime lead. Boosted by Aaron Boyer's shutout goalkeeping in the second half, the Braves rallied to tie on goals by Tyler Johnson and Andy Buchwitz.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Devils Lake Knights of Columbus got three hits from Morris Railing en route to a 6-4 victory over Minot Riviera in the title game of the state Class B softball tournament in West Fargo. Railing had a pair of singles and a double and scored three runs for the champions, now 31-8 on the year. Riviera finished as the Class B runner-up for the third straight year. All three Bismarck-Mandan entrants in the tournament -- GP Sporting Goods, Jolly George and the Mandan Aggies -- were ousted in consolation play.