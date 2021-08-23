Morning Leadoff: Aug. 24

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Placing five golfers in the top 10, Century had little trouble rolling to the championship in the season-opening Turtle Mountain Invitational girls golf tournament at Rolla. The Patriots posted a 386 for a double-figure cushion over runner-up Williston, which carded a 403. Minot was third in the six-team field with a 412. Danielle Foster of Minot earned medalist honors with an 85. Century's Lexi Hovland, Lindsay Reede, Bri Flynn, Annie Nelson and Alex Hopkins placed fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Amanda Cottingham displayed pinpoint early season shooting accuracy, popping in 26 points to lead Underwood to a 57-47 girls basketball victory over visiting Minot Ryan. Tracy Strasser added 11 points for Underwood, which led 28-22 at halftime. Laura Bergo and Kelli Bergo were Ryan's offensive leaders with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Fifty fouls were called, 26 on the visiting Lions. Two Underwood players and one from Minot Ryan fouled out.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Randy Will and Gary Van Heuvelen combined for a shutout as host Bismarck defeated Grand Forks 7-0 for its first Class A state American Legion baseball championship in five years. It was a frustrating day for Grand Forks, which stranded 15 baserunners and left runners in scoring position in seven of the nine innings. Bismarck turned two double plays. Will, the winning pitcher, worked the first seven innings. Brian Mayer, Scott Hewitt and Will each knocked in two runs for Bismarck. Hewitt's double was the only extra-base hit in the contest. Dennis Kyle was the losing pitcher.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Harmon Killebrew with a .256 batting average. Killebrew, who played for the Twins from 1961-1974, hit 573 home runs in his career from 1954-1975.
