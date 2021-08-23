Morning Leadoff: Aug. 24

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Randy Will and Gary Van Heuvelen combined for a shutout as host Bismarck defeated Grand Forks 7-0 for its first Class A state American Legion baseball championship in five years. It was a frustrating day for Grand Forks, which stranded 15 baserunners and left runners in scoring position in seven of the nine innings. Bismarck turned two double plays. Will, the winning pitcher, worked the first seven innings. Brian Mayer, Scott Hewitt and Will each knocked in two runs for Bismarck. Hewitt's double was the only extra-base hit in the contest. Dennis Kyle was the losing pitcher.