Morning Leadoff: Aug. 23

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck State College got a rocky introduction to the new women's soccer season, falling 9-0 to Minot State at the Community Bowl. Jamie MacFarlane scored four goals for the winning Beavers. Taylor Bachman and Shannon Walsh added two goals apiece. BSC goalkeeper Allison Malm had her hands full, making 25 saves. Minot outshot the Mystics 34-4.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tim Olson's plans for the winter just got upended. The St. Mary's graduate, currently playing shortstop for El Paso of the Class AA Texas League, has been selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks to play in the Arizona Instructional League, beginning in early October. The pace is intense -- 52 games in about six weeks -- but it is a positive sign. As a rule of thumb, such players are thought to be within two years of a call to the major leagues.