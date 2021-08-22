Morning Leadoff: Aug. 23

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, Aug. 23
High school girls golf: Dickinson Invitational, 9 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson; Mandan at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
College volleyball: Bismarck State at Williston State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
High school boys soccer: Century at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
High school football: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Northern Trust, Final Round, Jersey City, N.J.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
12 p.m.
ESPN — Taylor, Mich. vs. Abilene, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Lake Oswego, Ore. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Elimination game: Hamilton, Ohio vs. Lafayette, La., Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Elimination game: Hastings, Neb. vs. Sammamish, Wash., Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Oakland (Joined in progress)
NFL PRESEASON
7 p.m.
ESPN — Jacksonville at New Orleans
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem (ATP); Cleveland (WTA), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck State College got a rocky introduction to the new women's soccer season, falling 9-0 to Minot State at the Community Bowl. Jamie MacFarlane scored four goals for the winning Beavers. Taylor Bachman and Shannon Walsh added two goals apiece. BSC goalkeeper Allison Malm had her hands full, making 25 saves. Minot outshot the Mystics 34-4.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tim Olson's plans for the winter just got upended. The St. Mary's graduate, currently playing shortstop for El Paso of the Class AA Texas League, has been selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks to play in the Arizona Instructional League, beginning in early October. The pace is intense -- 52 games in about six weeks -- but it is a positive sign. As a rule of thumb, such players are thought to be within two years of a call to the major leagues.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Defending champion Bowman will meet Lisbon for the Class A championship in the Association of North Dakota Amateur Baseball Leagues state tournament in Jamestown. Bowman advanced with a 4-2 semifinal victory over Fordville and Lisbon turned back Gackle 3-1. Rod Diede hurled a complete-game six-hitter in Bowman's victory over Fordville. Jerry Silbernagel rapped an RBI double as Bowman scored two runs in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie. Silbernagel finished with three hits. Ray Feltman homered for Fordville.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Green Bay Packers won 19 straight preseason games from 1959 to 1962.
