Morning Leadoff: Aug. 22

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 22
High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Jamestown, 2 p.m.
High school cross country: Orriginals Invitational, 11 a.m., Jamestown (Bismarck, Century, Jamestown, Mandan); Heen/Ihmels Meet, 10 a.m., Williston (Dickinson, Minot, Watford City, Williston).
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Tioga at New Salem-Almont
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Dover (Del.) International Speedway
3 p.m.
NBC — Lucas Oil Motocross: From Hurrican Mills, Tenn.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Dover International Speedway
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — Welterweights: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella, Los Angeles
GOLF
9/11 a.m.
GOLF/NBC — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, Third Round, Royal Troon
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Arlington, Ohio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City
NBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Miami vs. Indiana, Orlando
5 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Orlando
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland, Orlando
SOCCER
5 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
TENNIS
12/4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century edged Grand Forks Central 91-92 to capture the boys championship in the Orriginals Invitational boys golf tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown. Century and Jamestown were the only West Region teams to finish in the top seven. Francis Mendee of Grand Forks Red River took individual honors, touring the 5-K course in 17:03. Levi Sether of Century placed second with a time of 17:12.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Flasher went 16-7 with a young team last season to win the District 9 girls basketball title. Small wonder they are the pick to again win the title in the district girls basketball coaches poll. The Bulldogs have five starters returning around whom to build. That nucleus consists of 5-foot-7 senior Britany Fleck, 5-6 senior Lacey Rossow, 5-9 senior Sergna Schmidt, 5-10 senior Tracy Schmidt and 6-0 junior Shannon Schmidt. In addition, 5-7 senior Tiffany Zins saw significant playing time in 1999.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): If nothing else, Mandan goes into the state American Legion baseball tournament in Fargo with momentum. Mandan, 36-11, hasn't lost since June 14. Tom Assel, an all-conference player at North Dakota State University last spring, hit a gaudy .563 to lead Mandan to the Western Division championship. His nine hits included four home runs. Mandan, the state runner-up the last two years, outscored its four divisional tournament opponents 38-7.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Pooh Richardson out of UCLA was the first pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves, drafted with the 10th pick in the first round of the 1989 NBA draft.
