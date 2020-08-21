Morning Leadoff: Aug. 22

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century edged Grand Forks Central 91-92 to capture the boys championship in the Orriginals Invitational boys golf tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown. Century and Jamestown were the only West Region teams to finish in the top seven. Francis Mendee of Grand Forks Red River took individual honors, touring the 5-K course in 17:03. Levi Sether of Century placed second with a time of 17:12.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Flasher went 16-7 with a young team last season to win the District 9 girls basketball title. Small wonder they are the pick to again win the title in the district girls basketball coaches poll. The Bulldogs have five starters returning around whom to build. That nucleus consists of 5-foot-7 senior Britany Fleck, 5-6 senior Lacey Rossow, 5-9 senior Sergna Schmidt, 5-10 senior Tracy Schmidt and 6-0 junior Shannon Schmidt. In addition, 5-7 senior Tiffany Zins saw significant playing time in 1999.