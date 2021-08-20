Morning Leadoff: Aug. 21

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Randy Tardif scored the lone goal, assisted by Patrick Fernandez, in Bismarck’s 1-0 win over West Fargo. Todd Kessler and Tyler Clairmont shared the clean sheet with two saves each in goal.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mike Podolak of Oxbow won the state stroke play tournament with a three-day total of 208 at Riverwood Golf Course. Greg Melhus, who led by one shot going into the final round, was second at 211. Tim Kunick of Bismarck carded a 215 for third place.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Doug Tegtmeier, one of North Dakota's most widely known broadcasters, has died at the age of 46. He was the sports director and one of the owners of radio station KNOX in Grand Forks.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Billy Williams and Miguel Tejada with six each. Williams for the Cubs from 1964-1969 and Tejada with the A’s from 2001-2006.

