Morning Leadoff: Aug. 21

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, Aug. 21
High school boys soccer: Williston at Century, 3 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 3 p.m.
High school cross country: Jamestown Orriginals Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.
Indoor football: Bismarck at Duke City, 5:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: From Madison, Ill.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: From Las Vegas
CFL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Toronto
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — Women's British Open, Third Round, Carnoustie, Scotland
12/2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Northern Trust, Third Round, Jersey City, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club
LACROSSE
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PLL Playoffs: Cannons vs. Atlas, Sandy, Utah
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
12 p.m./2/5/7
ESPN — Elimination games: Teams TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees
3 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers
6 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Boston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego
NFL PRESEASON
12 p.m.
NFLN — Buffalo at Chicago
3:25 p.m.
NFLN — N.Y. Jets at Green Bay
6:30 p.m.
NFLN — Detroit at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
FOX – Indianapolis at Minnesota
9 p.m.
NFLN — Las Vegas at L.A. Rams
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting at Minnesota
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City at NY Red Bulls
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta
WOMEN’S SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Randy Tardif scored the lone goal, assisted by Patrick Fernandez, in Bismarck’s 1-0 win over West Fargo. Todd Kessler and Tyler Clairmont shared the clean sheet with two saves each in goal.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mike Podolak of Oxbow won the state stroke play tournament with a three-day total of 208 at Riverwood Golf Course. Greg Melhus, who led by one shot going into the final round, was second at 211. Tim Kunick of Bismarck carded a 215 for third place.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Doug Tegtmeier, one of North Dakota's most widely known broadcasters, has died at the age of 46. He was the sports director and one of the owners of radio station KNOX in Grand Forks.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Billy Williams and Miguel Tejada with six each. Williams for the Cubs from 1964-1969 and Tejada with the A’s from 2001-2006.
