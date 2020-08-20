Morning Leadoff: Aug. 21

MORNING LEADOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 21
Auto racing: 12th Annual Drive to Survive, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school football: Shiloh Christian at Harvey-Wells County, 8 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 9 a.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Jamestown, 2 p.m.
High school cross country: Orriginals Invitational, 11 a.m., Jamestown (Bismarck, Century, Jamestown, Mandan); Heen/Ihmels Meet, 10 a.m., Williston (Dickinson, Minot, Watford City, Williston).
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Divide County at Central McLean
8 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Shiloh at Harvey-Wells County
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club
12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, Arlington, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Northern Trust, Second Round, Norton, Mass.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — NC at KT
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — New York Yankees at New York Mets
7 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Kansas City
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
NBA PLAYOFFS
3 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Denver vs. Utah, Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Orlando
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas, Orlando
NHL PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 6: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Toronto
8:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 6: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Edmonton, Alberta
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century brought home the team title and the Patriots swept the three singles draws at the Minot Round Robin tennis tournament. Loren Anderson won at No. 1 singles, followed by Sam Mastel at No. 2 and David Hofstad at No. 3. Mandan's doubles team of Tanner Oothoudt and Ben Wanner placed first at No. 2 doubles. The Braves placed third in the team standings.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Virgil Hill's vigil may finally be over. Hill's oft-delayed WBA cruiserweight title fight with Fabrice Tiozzo has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 16 in Las Vegas. The 36-year-old Hill, a two-time WBA light heavyweight champion, was named a mandatory challenger for Tiozzo's title in December. Two postponements of the title fight have ensued.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): David Blair fired a net 62 over 18 holes to capture first flight honors in the Sunset League year-end tournament at Tom O'Leary Golf Course. His gross score was 84. Other flight winners were Steve McDonald, David Roehrick, Dwight Bullinger, David McDonald and Curt Eggebraaten. The tournament drew 48 young golfers.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last time both No. 1 seeds in the NBA playoffs lost their first postseason games were in 2003 when the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Piston each were beaten.
