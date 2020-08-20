 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: Aug. 21

Morning Leadoff: Aug. 21

MORNING LEADOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

 

SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 21

Auto racing: 12th Annual Drive to Survive, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school football: Shiloh Christian at Harvey-Wells County, 8 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 9 a.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.

Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Williston at Jamestown, 2 p.m.

High school cross country: Orriginals Invitational, 11 a.m., Jamestown (Bismarck, Century, Jamestown, Mandan); Heen/Ihmels Meet, 10 a.m., Williston (Dickinson, Minot, Watford City, Williston).

Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Divide County at Central McLean

8 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Shiloh at Harvey-Wells County

 

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, Arlington, Ohio

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Northern Trust, Second Round, Norton, Mass.

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — NC at KT

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — New York Yankees at New York Mets

7 p.m.

FSN — Minnesota at Kansas City

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

NBA PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Denver vs. Utah, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Orlando

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas, Orlando

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 6: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Toronto

8:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 6: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Edmonton, Alberta

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century brought home the team title and the Patriots swept the three singles draws at the Minot Round Robin tennis tournament. Loren Anderson won at No. 1 singles, followed by Sam Mastel at No. 2 and David Hofstad at No. 3. Mandan's doubles team of Tanner Oothoudt and Ben Wanner placed first at No. 2 doubles. The Braves placed third in the team standings.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Virgil Hill's vigil may finally be over. Hill's oft-delayed WBA cruiserweight title fight with Fabrice Tiozzo has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 16 in Las Vegas. The 36-year-old Hill, a two-time WBA light heavyweight champion, was named a mandatory challenger for Tiozzo's title in December. Two postponements of the title fight have ensued.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): David Blair fired a net 62 over 18 holes to capture first flight honors in the Sunset League year-end tournament at Tom O'Leary Golf Course. His gross score was 84. Other flight winners were Steve McDonald, David Roehrick, Dwight Bullinger, David McDonald and Curt Eggebraaten. The tournament drew 48 young golfers.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The last time both No. 1 seeds in the NBA playoffs lost their first postseason games were in 2003 when the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Piston each were beaten.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News