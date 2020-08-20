Morning Leadoff: Aug. 21

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas, Orlando

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 6: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Toronto

8:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 6: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Edmonton, Alberta

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century brought home the team title and the Patriots swept the three singles draws at the Minot Round Robin tennis tournament. Loren Anderson won at No. 1 singles, followed by Sam Mastel at No. 2 and David Hofstad at No. 3. Mandan's doubles team of Tanner Oothoudt and Ben Wanner placed first at No. 2 doubles. The Braves placed third in the team standings.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Virgil Hill's vigil may finally be over. Hill's oft-delayed WBA cruiserweight title fight with Fabrice Tiozzo has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 16 in Las Vegas. The 36-year-old Hill, a two-time WBA light heavyweight champion, was named a mandatory challenger for Tiozzo's title in December. Two postponements of the title fight have ensued.