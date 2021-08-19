 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Aug. 20
MORNING LEADOFF 

Friday. Aug. 20

Auto racing: Drive to Survive, Dacotah Speedway.

High school boys tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.

High school football: Harvey-Wells County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls golf: St. Mary’s Invitational, 10 a.m., Tom O’Leary.

Saturday, Aug. 21

High school boys soccer: Williston at Century, 3 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 3 p.m.

High school cross country: Jamestown Orriginals Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.

Indoor football: Bismarck at Duke City, 5:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Linton-HMB at Hazen

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Brisbane

 

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Madison, Ill.

GOLF

5 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

 

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

11 a.m.

ESPN — Opening Round: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Opening Round: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Opening Round: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Opening Round: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego

NFL PRESEASON

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas City at Arizona

NFLN — Cincinnati at Washington

 

SOCCER

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy

TENNIS

10/6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Former University of Mary point guard Anthony Moody wants to keep playing basketball, and he would love to stay in Bismarck. Moody has signed with the D-League and will enter the player pool and be eligible for the draft in early November. Moody, who is from Appleton, Wis., wouldn't mind if the Dakota Wizards spent a pick on him. Moody led U-Mary into the NCAA Division II playoffs last season, averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Demons soccer team learned a few lessons in its opening soccer game of the season, falling 5-2 to Fargo South at the Community Bowl on the first day of the East-West Jamboree. Striker Brandon Root tallied three goals for South. Sean Falconer and Bryan Engelson were credited with the Bismarck goals.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fordville handed Center a 10-1 setback at the Association of North Dakota Amateur Baseball Leagues tournament at Jamestown. Jim Kalbrenner hurled a four-hitter for Fordville and Rich Schanlac rapped two doubles and drove in three runs. Tim Dockter socked a home run for Center's only run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Guilherme Marchi of Brazil wit 635. Americans J.B. Mauney (538) and Mike Lee (525) rank second and third.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

