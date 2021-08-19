Morning Leadoff: Aug. 20

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday. Aug. 20
Auto racing: Drive to Survive, Dacotah Speedway.
High school boys tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.
High school football: Harvey-Wells County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls golf: St. Mary’s Invitational, 10 a.m., Tom O’Leary.
Saturday, Aug. 21
High school boys soccer: Williston at Century, 3 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 3 p.m.
High school cross country: Jamestown Orriginals Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.
Indoor football: Bismarck at Duke City, 5:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Linton-HMB at Hazen
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Madison, Ill.
GOLF
5 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
11 a.m.
ESPN — Opening Round: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Opening Round: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Opening Round: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Opening Round: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
9 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego
NFL PRESEASON
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas City at Arizona
NFLN — Cincinnati at Washington
SOCCER
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy
TENNIS
10/6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, Quarterfinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Former University of Mary point guard Anthony Moody wants to keep playing basketball, and he would love to stay in Bismarck. Moody has signed with the D-League and will enter the player pool and be eligible for the draft in early November. Moody, who is from Appleton, Wis., wouldn't mind if the Dakota Wizards spent a pick on him. Moody led U-Mary into the NCAA Division II playoffs last season, averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Demons soccer team learned a few lessons in its opening soccer game of the season, falling 5-2 to Fargo South at the Community Bowl on the first day of the East-West Jamboree. Striker Brandon Root tallied three goals for South. Sean Falconer and Bryan Engelson were credited with the Bismarck goals.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fordville handed Center a 10-1 setback at the Association of North Dakota Amateur Baseball Leagues tournament at Jamestown. Jim Kalbrenner hurled a four-hitter for Fordville and Rich Schanlac rapped two doubles and drove in three runs. Tim Dockter socked a home run for Center's only run.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Guilherme Marchi of Brazil wit 635. Americans J.B. Mauney (538) and Mike Lee (525) rank second and third.
