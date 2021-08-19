Morning Leadoff: Aug. 20

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Former University of Mary point guard Anthony Moody wants to keep playing basketball, and he would love to stay in Bismarck. Moody has signed with the D-League and will enter the player pool and be eligible for the draft in early November. Moody, who is from Appleton, Wis., wouldn't mind if the Dakota Wizards spent a pick on him. Moody led U-Mary into the NCAA Division II playoffs last season, averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.