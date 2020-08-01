Morning Leadoff: Aug. 2

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, Aug. 2
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:35 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: British Grand Prix, Towcester, United Kingdom
11 a.m.
NBC — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Braselton, Ga.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Indian Open, Final Round, Haryana, India
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Grand Blanc, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, Final Round, Toledo, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12/3 p.m.
FS2/FSU — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
TBS — New York Mets at Atlanta
1 p.m.
FSN – Cleveland at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Portland vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee vs. Denver, Orlando
NHL Playoffs
12 p.m.
USA — Game 1: Arizona vs. Nashville, Edmonton, Alberta
2 p.m.
NBC — Game 1: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Toronto
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Edmonton
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: Columbus vs. Toronto (joined in progress)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN/FSN — Game 1: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
12 a.m.
CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
WNBA
12 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A four-run eighth inning powered Minot to the state Class A American Legion baseball championship. The game was knotted at 4-4 when the Vistas pounced for the key runs in an 8-5 victory over Bismarck. Dan Himmerick, Darin Back and Derek Somerville rapped RBI singles in Minot's four-run eighth. Kris Winkels was the winning pitcher in relief. Bismarck reliever Tate Leapaldt took the loss.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Adam Jacobson plans to return to Fargo Shanley for his senior year. Jacobson was a key reserve for the Deacons during their championship basketball season of 1997-98. He has played in Minnesota, where his father, Tim, coaches at Roseville. Tim said Adam returns to Shanley with his blessing.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): All Bismarck had to do was stand and wait while securing an 11-1 American Legion baseball victory at Miles City, Mont. Miles City pitchers issued 16 walks and the visitors supplied 10 hits. Bismarck pitcher Scott Hewitt, meanwhile, was busy striking out 11 Miles City batters. He walked one and surrendered six hits while posting his sixth complete game of the summer.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Simona Amanar of Romania won the all around gold in gymnastics at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. US gymnasts have won the last four golds. Amanar was awarded gold when teammate Andreea Raducan was disqualified for doping.
