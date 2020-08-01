Morning Leadoff: Aug. 2

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A four-run eighth inning powered Minot to the state Class A American Legion baseball championship. The game was knotted at 4-4 when the Vistas pounced for the key runs in an 8-5 victory over Bismarck. Dan Himmerick, Darin Back and Derek Somerville rapped RBI singles in Minot's four-run eighth. Kris Winkels was the winning pitcher in relief. Bismarck reliever Tate Leapaldt took the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Adam Jacobson plans to return to Fargo Shanley for his senior year. Jacobson was a key reserve for the Deacons during their championship basketball season of 1997-98. He has played in Minnesota, where his father, Tim, coaches at Roseville. Tim said Adam returns to Shanley with his blessing.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): All Bismarck had to do was stand and wait while securing an 11-1 American Legion baseball victory at Miles City, Mont. Miles City pitchers issued 16 walks and the visitors supplied 10 hits. Bismarck pitcher Scott Hewitt, meanwhile, was busy striking out 11 Miles City batters. He walked one and surrendered six hits while posting his sixth complete game of the summer.