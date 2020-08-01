You have permission to edit this article.
Morning Leadoff: Aug. 2

Morning Leadoff: Aug. 2

MORNING LEADOFF

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Aug. 2

Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:35 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Cleveland at Minnesota

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: British Grand Prix, Towcester, United Kingdom

11 a.m.

NBC — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Braselton, Ga.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Indian Open, Final Round, Haryana, India

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — Champions  Tour: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Grand Blanc, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, Final Round, Toledo, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12/3 p.m.

FS2/FSU — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

TBS — New York Mets at Atlanta

1 p.m.

FSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Portland vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee vs. Denver, Orlando

NHL Playoffs

12 p.m.

USA — Game 1: Arizona vs. Nashville, Edmonton, Alberta

2 p.m.

NBC — Game 1: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 1: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Edmonton

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 1: Columbus vs. Toronto (joined in progress)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN/FSN — Game 1: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER

7 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

12 a.m.

CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

12 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A four-run eighth inning powered Minot to the state Class A American Legion baseball championship.  The game was knotted at 4-4 when the Vistas pounced for the key runs in an 8-5 victory over Bismarck. Dan Himmerick, Darin Back and Derek Somerville rapped RBI singles in Minot's four-run eighth. Kris Winkels was the winning pitcher in relief. Bismarck reliever Tate Leapaldt took the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Adam Jacobson plans to return to Fargo Shanley for his senior year. Jacobson was a key reserve for the Deacons during their championship basketball season of 1997-98. He has played in Minnesota, where his father, Tim, coaches at Roseville. Tim said Adam returns to Shanley with his blessing.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): All Bismarck had to do was stand and wait while securing an 11-1 American Legion baseball victory at Miles City, Mont. Miles City pitchers issued 16 walks and the visitors supplied 10 hits. Bismarck pitcher Scott Hewitt, meanwhile, was busy striking out 11 Miles City batters. He walked one and surrendered six hits while posting his sixth complete game of the summer.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Simona Amanar of Romania won the all around gold in gymnastics at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. US gymnasts have won the last four golds. Amanar was awarded gold when teammate Andreea Raducan was disqualified for doping.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

