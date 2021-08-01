Morning Leadoff: Aug. 2

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, Aug. 2
Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Major League Dreams Showcase at La Crosse, Wis.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, Aug. 6
Auto racing: Monster Truck Spectacular (Night 1), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Toronto
6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Washington
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in progress)
SOCCER
1 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C. (ATP); San Jose (WTA), Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats will have no shortage of local talent vying for spots when they open their main camp this week. Twenty North Dakotans are among the players expected at the VFW Sports Center. Several of those local players are veterans. Bryce Schmitt of Minot has already played two seasons with the Bobcats. Another third-year forward is former Bismarck High School standout Tyler Richter. Danny Ray of Grand Forks, Dan Kovar of Bismarck and Grant Mindt of Bismarck also return.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): North Dakota native Rick Helling fired a four-hitter for his fourth career shutout as the Texas Rangers defeated Tampa Bay 2-0 in Arlington, Texas. Helling walked none and struck out four while leveling his record at 8-8 on the season. Tampa Bay was unable to advance a runner past first base until the seventh inning during the game. Helling has won five of his last six decisions. The Rangers had gone nearly two years -- 302 games -- between shutouts.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Nancy Koch of Grand Forks took medalist honors as 93 entries began play in the state women's amateur golf tournament at Edgewood Municipal golf course in Fargo. Mrs. Koch, the Grand Forks city champion, posted an 84 to win the tournament championship by two strokes. Knotted at 86 were Joan Getz and Kitty Stromberg, both of Fargo; Liz Hanson of Hillsboro, and Brenda Dahl of Minot.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 1988, Steffi Graf won the Golden Slam, all four tennis majors plus the Olympic gold medal in Seoul, South Korea.
