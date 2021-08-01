Morning Leadoff: Aug. 2

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats will have no shortage of local talent vying for spots when they open their main camp this week. Twenty North Dakotans are among the players expected at the VFW Sports Center. Several of those local players are veterans. Bryce Schmitt of Minot has already played two seasons with the Bobcats. Another third-year forward is former Bismarck High School standout Tyler Richter. Danny Ray of Grand Forks, Dan Kovar of Bismarck and Grant Mindt of Bismarck also return.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): North Dakota native Rick Helling fired a four-hitter for his fourth career shutout as the Texas Rangers defeated Tampa Bay 2-0 in Arlington, Texas. Helling walked none and struck out four while leveling his record at 8-8 on the season. Tampa Bay was unable to advance a runner past first base until the seventh inning during the game. Helling has won five of his last six decisions. The Rangers had gone nearly two years -- 302 games -- between shutouts.