Morning Leadoff: Aug. 18
WILLISTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a John Doe whose body was found in the Missouri River near Williston in 1982.
An auction for a former missile site in northeastern North Dakota fell short of the hoped-for price Tuesday.
Fire crews responded Monday night to a large fire at an apartment complex in northwest Mandan.
Four more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, including two Burleigh County residents. Active cases of coronavirus in the state also have hit a new high, at 1,213.
North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported five more deaths related to coronavirus, including two each in Burleigh and Stark counties.
Jake Siirtola, 23, of Mandan, passed away Aug. 9, 2020. Services pending at Weigel Funeral Home – Mandan.
The state’s first paved pump track was built in Dunn Center with a dual purpose -- giving local kids something to do while at the same time ke…
A Bismarck hospital will use a local nursing home to help treat some COVID-19 patients as cases continue to rise in the region.Sunset Drive Pr…
A fire at a 36-unit apartment building in Mandan has similarities to a blaze a year ago that destroyed the neighboring apartments.
Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota jumped again on Saturday, nearing a new all-time high, but hospitalizations dropped significantly …