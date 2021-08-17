Morning Leadoff: Aug. 18

10 YEARS AGO (2011): John Watkins ran a 36:19 to win the 10-K event at the Get Fit road race. Levi Sether and Mark Hager finished second and third, respectively. Other winners were Nick Thomas with a time of 18:45 in the 5-K run and Darwin Berg, who finished the 5-K walk in a time of 28:14.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Nickel Trophy, presented each year to the winner of the football game between the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University, is missing again. NDSU officials say the trophy was lifted recently from the school's Memorial Union. The trophy was mounted on a wall with a locked bracket. NDSU spokesman Dave Wahlberg said the trophy takes "periodic vacations" in the fall, and its disappearance is not uncommon. He said he expects the trophy to show up before the next Sioux-Bison football clash in October.