Morning Leadoff: Aug. 18
MORNING LEADOFF 

Wednesday, Aug. 18

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Aug. 19

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Dickinson.

Friday. Aug. 20

Auto racing: Drive to Survive, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.

High school football: Harvey-Wells County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls golf: St. Mary’s Invitational, 10 a.m., Tom O’Leary Golf Course.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

TV TODAY

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

12 p.m.

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guapiles vs. Verdes, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Jose, Costa Rica

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Marathon vs. Diriangen, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, Early rounds

 

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

 

WNBA

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at New York

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): John Watkins ran a 36:19 to win the 10-K event at the Get Fit road race. Levi Sether and Mark Hager finished second and third, respectively. Other winners were Nick Thomas with a time of 18:45 in the 5-K run and Darwin Berg, who finished the 5-K walk in a time of 28:14.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Nickel Trophy, presented each year to the winner of the football game between the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University, is missing again. NDSU officials say the trophy was lifted recently from the school's Memorial Union. The trophy was mounted on a wall with a locked bracket. NDSU spokesman Dave Wahlberg said the trophy takes "periodic vacations" in the fall, and its disappearance is not uncommon. He said he expects the trophy to show up before the next Sioux-Bison football clash in October.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dale Henegar of Bismarck was elected president of the North Dakota Amateur Athletic Union at the organization's annual meeting in Jamestown. Henegar, fisheries chief for the state Game and Fish Department, moved up from first vice president. He succeeds Paul Peterka of Wahpeton, who stepped down after a one-year term. Hollis Dietz of Medora was chosen first vice president and O.S. Uthus of Minot was elected second vice president.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Oklahoma with 10. Ohio State has been ranked No. 1 eight times, same as Alabama. Oklahoma is No. 2 in this year's preseason poll. Ohio State is No. 4.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

