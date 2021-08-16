Morning Leadoff: Aug. 17

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tessa Haussler entered the 2010 cross country season as the Bismarck Demons' No. 1 runner, but never ran a race. An inflammation in her left hip ended her season before it started. She had to watch from the sidelines as BHS, vying for a third straight state championship, finished second to Fargo Davies. Haussler, now a senior, was able to compete in track last spring, and is ready for cross country. The Demons open the season on Aug. 27 at the Becki Wells Invitational in Dickinson.