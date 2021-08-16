Morning Leadoff: Aug. 17

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tessa Haussler entered the 2010 cross country season as the Bismarck Demons' No. 1 runner, but never ran a race. An inflammation in her left hip ended her season before it started. She had to watch from the sidelines as BHS, vying for a third straight state championship, finished second to Fargo Davies. Haussler, now a senior, was able to compete in track last spring, and is ready for cross country. The Demons open the season on Aug. 27 at the Becki Wells Invitational in Dickinson.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Brien Wieser of Kindred came away a double winner at the Roughrider Rodeo at Max. Wieser was the bareback winner with a score of 73 and teamed with Tate Eck of Bismarck to take the mixed team roping title. Other winners included Kelly Eggl of Minot (calf roping), Kyle DeTienne of Parshall and Jaret Wirtz of Blaisdell (saddle bronc), Brent Dolezal of Killdeer (steer wrestling), Ross Lewis of Reed Point, Mont. (bull riding), J.D. Youngbird of Wilton and Frank Whitecalfe of Garrison (team roping), Julie Voigt of Beulah (barrel racing), Jackie Olson of Almont (breakaway roping), and Mindy Sigbaldsen of Williston (goat tying).
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck defeated Mandan twice on the final day to emerge the champion in the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. Winning pitcher Randy Will struck out 12 as Bismarck won the first game 8-7. Gary Van Heuvelen was the winner in relief as Post 1 prevailed 6-3 in the second game. Russ Henegar, Brian Mayer and Scott Hewitt homered for Bismarck in the first game and Hewitt connected in the second game. Jeff Zwarych and Gary Kincaid were Mandan's pitchers of record.
