Morning Leadoff: Aug. 16

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, Aug. 16
High school girls golf: East-West Invitational, 1 p.m., Jamestown Country Club.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school girls golf: East-West Invitational, 9 a.m., Jamestown Country Club.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
3/6 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinals, Shelby, N.C.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
ESPNU — World Series: Teams TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Series: Teams TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Softball World Series: Teams TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Softball World Series: Teams TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSN -- Cleveland at Minnesota
ESPN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox
10 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (Joined in progress)
NBA
3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Summer League playoffs: Milwaukee vs. Denver, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League playoffs: Cleveland vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League playoffs: Detroit vs. Orlando, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League playoffs: Charlotte vs. Chicago, Las Vegas
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Richardton-Taylor-Hebron is coming off a memorable football season. In 2010 the Raiders went 8-0 during the regular season while capturing the nine-man Region 6 crown. But new challenges are ahead. For the first time in about three decades the Raiders will be playing an 11-man game. Travis Olson, in his 24th season as a football coach, has had only a passing exposure to 11-man football. He coached New Town's 11-man team in 1993.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Three high school players have signed letters of intent to play baseball at Bismarck State College in the coming school year. Ryan Johnson of Tolna, Preston Weisenburger of New Rockford and Cody Franz of Harvey have committed to play for the Mystics. Johnson, an all-region infielder, hit .522 for Dakota Prairie as a senior. Weisenburger is a first baseman and Franz is a pitcher-outfielder.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Portland, the only unbeaten team in the field, was ousted in the first round of the state Class B American Legion baseball tournament at New Rockford. Dunseith scored two runs in the 10th inning to oust Portland, now 20-1, from the single-elimination tournament by a 4-2 margin. Don Berg walked to start Dunseith's winning rally. Greg Evans followed with an RBI triple and scored on Larry Tooke's squeeze bunt. Greg Larson was the winning pitcher. Ron Carlson took the loss.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Theodore Breitenstein (St. Louis Browns) Oct. 4, 1891, Bumpus Jones (Cincinnati Reds) Oct. 15, 1892 and Bobo Holloman (St. Louis Browns) May 6, 1953.
