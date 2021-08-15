Morning Leadoff: Aug. 16

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Richardton-Taylor-Hebron is coming off a memorable football season. In 2010 the Raiders went 8-0 during the regular season while capturing the nine-man Region 6 crown. But new challenges are ahead. For the first time in about three decades the Raiders will be playing an 11-man game. Travis Olson, in his 24th season as a football coach, has had only a passing exposure to 11-man football. He coached New Town's 11-man team in 1993.