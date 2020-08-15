Morning Leadoff: Aug. 16

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, Aug. 16
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Aug. 17
High school girls golf: Jamestown Invite, 10 a.m., Jamestown Country Club.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria
8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Daytona International Speedway
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: From Daytona International Speedway
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Ladies Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland
11:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Akron
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, Final Round, Boise, Idaho
6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit
1 p.m.
FSN – Kansas City at Minnesota
3 p.m.
TBS — Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at New York Yankees
NHL PLAYOFFS
11 a.m.
USA — Game 3: Washington vs. New York Islanders, Toronto
1 p.m.
CNBC — Game 4: Dallas vs. Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: Vegas vs. Chicago, Edmonton
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 3: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Toronto
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Edmonton
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna
WNBA
12 p.m.
ABC — Dallas vs. Phoenix, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.
ABC — Seattle vs. Connecticut, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College athletic director Buster Gilliss has been appointed regional director of the men's division for NJCAA Region 13. Gilliss has been the assistant region director for seven years. Gilliss will oversee the operations of the region, which includes the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. He also serves on the NJCAA national basketball and ice hockey committees. He replaces Jay Pivec of Minneapolis as regional director.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Football will initiate a new yet familiar competition for a half-dozen South Dakota colleges that are now part of new athletic conferences spread across four states. Gone is the South Dakota-Iowa Conference, formerly the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference, which operated for more than 80 years. Four former SDIC colleges are joining six North Dakota schools in the Dakota Athletic Conference, or DAC-10. The other former SDIC members have joined the 11-school Great Plains Athletic Conference that has teams from Iowa and Nebraska.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Perry Pepple of Bismarck advanced through the second round of the Pine-To-Palm golf tournament at Detroit Lakes, Minn., with a 2-1 victory over Steve Gillen of Fargo. Pepple knocked off defending champion Bill Homeyer of Minneapolis in the first round.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The first issue of Sports Illustrated was published in August of 1954 with baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews of the Milwaukee Braves on the cover.
