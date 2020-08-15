Morning Leadoff: Aug. 16

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College athletic director Buster Gilliss has been appointed regional director of the men's division for NJCAA Region 13. Gilliss has been the assistant region director for seven years. Gilliss will oversee the operations of the region, which includes the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. He also serves on the NJCAA national basketball and ice hockey committees. He replaces Jay Pivec of Minneapolis as regional director.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Football will initiate a new yet familiar competition for a half-dozen South Dakota colleges that are now part of new athletic conferences spread across four states. Gone is the South Dakota-Iowa Conference, formerly the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference, which operated for more than 80 years. Four former SDIC colleges are joining six North Dakota schools in the Dakota Athletic Conference, or DAC-10. The other former SDIC members have joined the 11-school Great Plains Athletic Conference that has teams from Iowa and Nebraska.