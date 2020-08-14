Morning Leadoff: Aug. 15

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 15
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
INDEPENDENT BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- F-M Redhawks vs. Chicago Dogs
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
3 p.m.
ESPN — Lightweights: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor, Stratford, London
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Scottish Open, Third Round, North Berwick, Scotland
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Greensboro, N.C.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Akron
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, Third Round, Boise, Idaho
6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
12/4 p.m.
FS1/NBC — NYRA: Saratoga Live/Breeder’s Cup Series, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — LG Twins at NC Dinos
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
6 p.m.
FOX — Boston at New York Yankees
FSN – Kansas City at Minnesota
NBA
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Play-In game: Memphis vs. Portland, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
11 a.m.
NBC — Game 3: Boston vs. Carolina, Toronto
2 p.m.
CNBC — Game 3: Colorado vs. Arizona, Edmonton, Alberta
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Toronto
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 3: Vegas vs. Chicago, Edmonton, Alberta
WNBA
11 a.m.
ESPN — Washington vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Matt Dahl experienced the thrill of victory at Dacotah Speedway. Twice. In the IMCA Modifieds the driver from Bismarck picked up a pair of feature victories. He posted his first victory of the night in a feature that was a makeup from the Governor's Cup Stock Car Classic, which was suspended Aug. 1 due to bad weather. Later, Dahl held on in the regularly-scheduled Modified feature to notch his third victory of the season.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Indoor Football League's decision this spring to switch to an earlier season next year caught the management of the Bismarck Civic Center off guard. And they're not alone. Due to the number of pre-booked events at the Civic Center, the IFL is looking at slim pickings for an early February start. In Bismarck, high school basketball tournaments, rodeos and Dakota Wizards basketball are hurdles the Bismarck Blaze has to clear before the IFL kicks off a new season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Ellendale rode Tom Pahl's one-hit, 15-strikeout effort to a 6-0 victory over Velva in the quarterfinals of the state Class B American Legion baseball tournament at Ray. The only hit off Pahl was an infield single in the sixth inning. He walked five. Hatton, Steele and Berthold were the other first-day winners.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Spurs last missed the NBA playoffs in the 1996-97 season. Their record-tying streak of 22 straight years in the playoffs ended this week.
