Morning Leadoff: Aug. 15

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Matt Dahl experienced the thrill of victory at Dacotah Speedway. Twice. In the IMCA Modifieds the driver from Bismarck picked up a pair of feature victories. He posted his first victory of the night in a feature that was a makeup from the Governor's Cup Stock Car Classic, which was suspended Aug. 1 due to bad weather. Later, Dahl held on in the regularly-scheduled Modified feature to notch his third victory of the season.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Indoor Football League's decision this spring to switch to an earlier season next year caught the management of the Bismarck Civic Center off guard. And they're not alone. Due to the number of pre-booked events at the Civic Center, the IFL is looking at slim pickings for an early February start. In Bismarck, high school basketball tournaments, rodeos and Dakota Wizards basketball are hurdles the Bismarck Blaze has to clear before the IFL kicks off a new season.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Ellendale rode Tom Pahl's one-hit, 15-strikeout effort to a 6-0 victory over Velva in the quarterfinals of the state Class B American Legion baseball tournament at Ray. The only hit off Pahl was an infield single in the sixth inning. He walked five. Hatton, Steele and Berthold were the other first-day winners.

