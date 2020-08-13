Morning Leadoff: Aug. 14

20 YEARS AGO (2000): A three-run eighth inning lifted Omaha Westside past Mandan 7-6 in the semifinals of the Central Plains American Legion baseball Tournament in Rapid City, S.D. Westside advances to the championship game, while Mandan is ousted from the tournament. Nate Lighthizer, Ron Bethke, Loren Novak and Marshall Lipp all rapped two hits for Mandan, which finished the season 49-24.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Second-seeded Bismarck escaped with a 6-5 victory over Harvey in the opening game of the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. Bismarck broke to a 5-0 lead, which disappeared during Harvey's five-run fifth inning. Bismarck forged the winning run in the bottom of the seventh from a walk, a throwing error and Al Kunick's single.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Shaquille O’Neal averaged 23.4 points per game and shot 56.2% as a rookie during the 1992-93 season for the Orlando Magic. Zion Williamson averaged 22.5 points and made 58.3% of his shots.

CONTACT US

