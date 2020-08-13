Morning Leadoff: Aug. 14

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 14
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series: Dacotah Speedway 30th Anniversary Special, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at North Melbourne
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, North Berwick, Scotland
10 a.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Akron
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon, Ore.
8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Toronto
7 p.m.
FSN — Kansas City at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
NBA
3:15 p.m.
ESPN — Miami vs. Indiana, Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Houston, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Arizona vs. Colorado, Edmonton, Alberta
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Toronto (JIP)
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Edmonton, Alberta
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Washington, Toronto (JIP)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Dallas vs. Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College has added four players to its baseball roster. Signing to play for the Mystics next season are Andy Conlon and Brett Bryan of Mandan, Logan Kessler of Beulah and Ryan Jones of Dickinson. Conlon, a first baseman-pitcher and Bryan, a second baseman-pitcher led Mandan to the Class A state high school baseball championship.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): A three-run eighth inning lifted Omaha Westside past Mandan 7-6 in the semifinals of the Central Plains American Legion baseball Tournament in Rapid City, S.D. Westside advances to the championship game, while Mandan is ousted from the tournament. Nate Lighthizer, Ron Bethke, Loren Novak and Marshall Lipp all rapped two hits for Mandan, which finished the season 49-24.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Second-seeded Bismarck escaped with a 6-5 victory over Harvey in the opening game of the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament in Mandan. Bismarck broke to a 5-0 lead, which disappeared during Harvey's five-run fifth inning. Bismarck forged the winning run in the bottom of the seventh from a walk, a throwing error and Al Kunick's single.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Shaquille O’Neal averaged 23.4 points per game and shot 56.2% as a rookie during the 1992-93 season for the Orlando Magic. Zion Williamson averaged 22.5 points and made 58.3% of his shots.
