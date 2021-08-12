Morning Leadoff: Aug. 13

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Nick Towner is the new head cross country coach at Mandan High School. Towner has been an elementary school teacher in Mandan since 2006. He competed in cross country and track at the University of Mary. He is a native of Belgrade, Mont. This is his first head coaching job. Towner succeeds Keith Jorgenson, who resigned over the summer.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Team depth is totally lacking for first-year Century girls golf coach Lynn Gress. After finishing fourth in the WDA and sixth at state last fall, the Patriots have six girls out, just enough to fill out a tournament lineup. Gress, a two-time conference medalist at Dickinson State, said senior Leah Brady and sophomore Chelsey Wongjirad will form the nucleus of his team. Graduation took two of Century's top players, Crystal Klein and Sara Deeter. Klein finished third in last year's regional tournament.