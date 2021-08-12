Morning Leadoff: Aug. 13

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, Aug. 13
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m., Mandan.
High school boys soccer: West Fargo at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan at Fargo North, 7 p.m.
High school girls golf: Turtle Mountain Invitational, 10 a.m., Garden Gate Golf Course, Dunseith.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
High school boys soccer: West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Fargo North, 1 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota
TV TODAY
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Ash, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dumbarnie Links
11 a.m.
GOLF — US Men's Amateur: Quarterfinals, Oakmont, Pa.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Pinnacle Championship, Second Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
LACROSSE
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, Albany, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
10 a.m.
ESPN — Midwest semifinals: TBD vs. Iowa, Whitestown, Ind.
12 p.m.
ESPN — New England semifinals: TBD vs. New Hampshire, Bristol, Conn.
2 p.m.
ESPN — West semifinal: TBD vs. Southern Calif., San Bernardino, Calif.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Great Lakes semifinal: TBD vs. Ohio, Whitestown, Ind.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Mid-Atlantic semifinal: TBD vs. Delaware, Bristol, Conn.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Northwest semifinal: TBD Oregon, San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at NY Mets OR Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.
BSN – Tampa Bay at Minnesota
NBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas
NFL PRESEASON
6 p.m.
NFLN — Buffalo at Detroit
9 p.m.
NFLN — Dallas at Arizona
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Canadian Open, Quarterfinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Nick Towner is the new head cross country coach at Mandan High School. Towner has been an elementary school teacher in Mandan since 2006. He competed in cross country and track at the University of Mary. He is a native of Belgrade, Mont. This is his first head coaching job. Towner succeeds Keith Jorgenson, who resigned over the summer.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Team depth is totally lacking for first-year Century girls golf coach Lynn Gress. After finishing fourth in the WDA and sixth at state last fall, the Patriots have six girls out, just enough to fill out a tournament lineup. Gress, a two-time conference medalist at Dickinson State, said senior Leah Brady and sophomore Chelsey Wongjirad will form the nucleus of his team. Graduation took two of Century's top players, Crystal Klein and Sara Deeter. Klein finished third in last year's regional tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Portland risks an unbeaten mark this week in the eight-team state Class B American Legion baseball tournament at New Rockford. A new state champion is assured since 1970 winner Steele was ousted at the district level. Portland carries a 20-0 mark into its opening game with Dunseith. Other first-round matchups have Hettinger facing LaMoure, Underwood meeting Langdon and Grenora taking on New Rockford.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Seattle Mariners have not been in the playoffs since 2001.
