Morning Leadoff: Aug. 13

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Gary Olmsted of Minot State and Joe Roden of Mayville State have been named the outstanding graduating athletes in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference. Olmsted led the Beavers baseball team with a .333 batting average and was the team's top pitcher with a 9-2 mark. He also lettered in football and track. Roden became the first North Dakotan to high jump six feet, 10 inches. He holds NAIA District 12 records in the high jump (6-10 1/2) and triple jump (46-6 1/4). His leap of 22-10 is a NDCAC record. Olmsted is a graduate of Bismarck High School. Roden is a graduate of Amenia High School.