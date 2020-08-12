Morning Leadoff: Aug. 13

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 13
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series: Dacotah Speedway 30th Anniversary Special, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, Scotland
10 a.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship, First Round, Akron
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon, Ore.
8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open, First Round, Boise, Idaho
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — LG Twins at NC Dinos
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
NBA
3 p.m.
TNT — Dallas vs. Phoenix, Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
TNT — San Antonio vs. Utah, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Portland vs. Brooklyn, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Toronto
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Chicago vs. Vegas, Edmonton, Alberta
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Carolina vs. Boston, Toronto
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Calgary vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Washington, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo Shanley is suspending its boys hockey program for the coming season, at least. Activities director Randy Nelson said responses to a recent survey of students indicated interest in playing hockey from only 10 skaters and one goaltender. The Deacon hockey program was relaunched in 2002 after spending more than a decade in co-ops with West Fargo and Wahpeton.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Greg Melhus of Bismarck lost 1 up to Bob Cavanaugh of Perham, Minn., in the first round of match play at the Pine-To-Palm Golf Tournament at Detroit Lakes, Minn. Cavanaugh subsequently advanced to the semifinals. He's joined by Brian Dant of Chaska, Minn.; Steve Shuert of St. Louis and John Carlson of Bagley, Minn., in the semifinals.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Gary Olmsted of Minot State and Joe Roden of Mayville State have been named the outstanding graduating athletes in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference. Olmsted led the Beavers baseball team with a .333 batting average and was the team's top pitcher with a 9-2 mark. He also lettered in football and track. Roden became the first North Dakotan to high jump six feet, 10 inches. He holds NAIA District 12 records in the high jump (6-10 1/2) and triple jump (46-6 1/4). His leap of 22-10 is a NDCAC record. Olmsted is a graduate of Bismarck High School. Roden is a graduate of Amenia High School.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Maroons played a six-overtime game March 24, 1936, lasting 176 minutes and 30 seconds. Detroit won 1-0.
