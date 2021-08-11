Morning Leadoff: Aug. 12

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Canadian Open, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary Marauders have completed their first day of practice with a goal of at least five wins. They finished 4-7 last season, winning their final three games. Quarterback Craig Bagnell of Polson, Mont., returns after a freshman year in which he threw for 1,893 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns. Bagnell is accompanied by several other offensive returnees, including receivers Tyler Steffan, Brady Martin and Jared Wolf. Running back Evan Gross is back, along with linemen Adam Tescher, Ben Kringstad, Andrew Voorhees and Everest Moore.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Mandan Braves, fifth in last year's state Class A girls golf tournament, have five returning seniors to lead the way this season. Katie Wetsch, a two-time all-WDA selection, and Amy Shreve, all-region last season, will fill the top two slots for the Braves. Janessa Dwyer, LeNeika Gebauer and Beth Helbling are the other returning seniors in coach Jim McPherson's lineup.