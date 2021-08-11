Morning Leadoff: Aug. 12

MORNING LEADOFF
Thursday, Aug. 12
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, Aug. 13
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
High school boys soccer: West Fargo at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan at Fargo North, 7 p.m.
High school girls golf: Turtle Mountain Invitational, 10 a.m., Garden Gate Golf Course, Dunseith.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, First Round, Dumbarnie Links
11 a.m.
GOLF — US Men's Amateur: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Pinnacle Championship, First Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
10 a.m.
ESPN — Midwest semifinal: South Dakota vs. Nebraska, Midwest Regional Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
12 p.m.
ESPN — New England semifinal: Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, Bristol, Conn.
2 p.m.
ESPN — West semifinal: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, San Bernardino, Calif.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Great Lakes semifinal: Illinois vs. Michigan, Whitestown, Ind.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Mid-Atlantic semifinal: New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania, Bristol, Conn.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Northwest semifinal: Washington vs. Montana, San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Washington at N.Y. Mets
6 p.m.
FOX — N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox, Dyersville, Iowa
NBA
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Washington vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Orlando vs. Boston, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas
NFL PRESEASON
6:30 p.m.
NFLN — Washington at New England
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at Club America, Semifinal, Leg 1
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Canadian Open, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary Marauders have completed their first day of practice with a goal of at least five wins. They finished 4-7 last season, winning their final three games. Quarterback Craig Bagnell of Polson, Mont., returns after a freshman year in which he threw for 1,893 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns. Bagnell is accompanied by several other offensive returnees, including receivers Tyler Steffan, Brady Martin and Jared Wolf. Running back Evan Gross is back, along with linemen Adam Tescher, Ben Kringstad, Andrew Voorhees and Everest Moore.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Mandan Braves, fifth in last year's state Class A girls golf tournament, have five returning seniors to lead the way this season. Katie Wetsch, a two-time all-WDA selection, and Amy Shreve, all-region last season, will fill the top two slots for the Braves. Janessa Dwyer, LeNeika Gebauer and Beth Helbling are the other returning seniors in coach Jim McPherson's lineup.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Almost 130 golfers from three states will tee off next week in the K-Fire golf tournament sponsored by KFYR Radio. The two-day tourney will be played at Riverwood Golf Course with trophies and about $3,000 in prizes up for grabs. The defending champion is Pete Uthus of Minot. Other entrants include Rusty Cook, Jim Ahern, Jack Huseby and George Cram Jr.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Royals drafted Dan Marino in the fourth round and John Elway in the 18th round.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com