Morning Leadoff: Aug. 11

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at San Diego
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
7 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Milwaukee
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Portland vs. Dallas, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Toronto
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: Calgary vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: Carolina vs. Boston, Toronto
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: Chicago vs. Vegas, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament, Final: Portland vs. Orlando City, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Minnesota, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Minot native Dagny Knutson has been awarded a Garatti-Saville grant from the International Swimming Hall of Fame. The purpose of the grant is to help young Olympic hopefuls achieve their dreams and provides each recipient with a $5,000 stipend. Knutson is one of only three recipients of the grant this year.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Long-time Bismarck High School cross country coach Jack Lynch was among four coaches inducted into the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the group's annual convention. Lynch coached Demon cross country teams for 26 seasons, winning 12 conference and five state championships. Lynch is also a member of the state officials hall of fame and state amateur basketball hall of fame. This year's other inductees are Len Stanley (Washburn girls basketball), Todd Johnson (high school football and track) and Barry Haggin (Divide County boys and girls basketball).
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Undefeated MDU nipped losers' bracket survivor King Insurance 11-10 to claim the championship in the Bismarck Women's Softball League tournament. St. Alexius placed third in the six-team, double-elimination tournament. Other entrants were Snoopys Pizza and Suds, McCarney Ford and United Tribes.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Pedro Martinez won 117 games in the American League and 102 in the National League. Martinez pitched for five different teams -- Dodgers, Expos, Red Sox, Mets and Phillies -- from 1992 to 2009.
