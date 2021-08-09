Morning Leadoff: Aug .10

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, Aug. 13
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
High school boys soccer: West Fargo at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan at Fargo North, 7 p.m.
High school girls golf: Turtle Mountain Invitational, 10 a.m., Garden Gate Golf Course, Dunseith.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
TV TODAY
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Southeast Regional Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
NBA
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, Las Vegas
SOCCER
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Club Leon at Sporting, Quarterfinal
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Seattle, Quarterfinal
SURFING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: Corona Open, Oaxaca, Mexico
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Canadian Open, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Fifteen returning veterans are among the players who will begin preseason workouts with the Bismarck Bobcats next month. They are among the survivors of the 80 hopefuls who attended the Bobcats' recent tryout camp. Goalie Tommy Burke is among the returning veterans. Other veterans who survived the cut include North Dakotans Bryce Schmitt, Tyler Richter, Grant Mindt and Dan Kovar.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Scot Mickelson was named the Bismarck Governors' most valuable player for the just-completed season. The batting champion was Joel Stugelmeyer at .405. Travis Dressler, with an 8-3 record and a 1.24 ERA, was the pitching leader. Dressler, Jesse Brock and Will Kucera were named the defensive player of the year, most improved player and rookie of the year, respectively. The Brad Hetland Memorial Award honoree was Tyler Johannes.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The first-place Elks narrowly averted their first loss in Bismarck fastpitch softball league play, edging second-place Italian Village 2-1 in nine innings. Dave Hummel singled home Bill Leifur with the winning run. Bill Keller was the winning pitcher with John Tschider taking the loss. Both pitchers went the distance. The Elks are undefeated in 15 league games. Italian Village slipped three and one-half games behind at 12-4.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mickey Cochrane of the A’s in 1925 agains the Browns, Bobby Estalella of the Phillies in 1997 vs. the Expos and Seby Zavala of the White Sox on July 31 against Cleveland.
