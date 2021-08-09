Morning Leadoff: Aug .10

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Fifteen returning veterans are among the players who will begin preseason workouts with the Bismarck Bobcats next month. They are among the survivors of the 80 hopefuls who attended the Bobcats' recent tryout camp. Goalie Tommy Burke is among the returning veterans. Other veterans who survived the cut include North Dakotans Bryce Schmitt, Tyler Richter, Grant Mindt and Dan Kovar.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Scot Mickelson was named the Bismarck Governors' most valuable player for the just-completed season. The batting champion was Joel Stugelmeyer at .405. Travis Dressler, with an 8-3 record and a 1.24 ERA, was the pitching leader. Dressler, Jesse Brock and Will Kucera were named the defensive player of the year, most improved player and rookie of the year, respectively. The Brad Hetland Memorial Award honoree was Tyler Johannes.