Morning Leadoff: Aug. 10

SCHEDULE
Monday, Aug. 10
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Milwaukee
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — Kia Tigers at LG Twins
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Houston
NBA
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto vs. Milwaukee, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Denver vs. LA Lakers, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
5 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 NHL Draft Lottery
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Dallas, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dakota Athletic Conference Commissioner LaVern Jessen says the league is planning meetings with the Frontier Conference to discuss the possibility of a partnership. Dakota State in South Dakota is leaving the DAC next July. That will leave the conference, once known as the DAC 10, with only four schools, all of them in North Dakota. The Frontier Conference is a league of mostly Montana schools.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Yankees continued their quest to reach the Babe Ruth 15-under World Series with a 12-1 win over Nebraska at the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament. Rob Bird Horse pitched a one-hitter for the Yankees. At the plate he was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Casey Perry drove in four runs for the Yankees while going 2-for-4 with a triple. The Yankees can clinch a berth in the Babe Ruth World Series with a win in the regional final at Municipal Ballpark.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson's youthful American Legion baseball team completed its season with a 5-12 record. Tim Klein ended the season as the Queen City team's top hurler with a 3-4 record. His earned-run average was 6.43. Late-comer Gary MacGregor boasted the top batting average with a .429 percentage. The 1970 squad was the first fielded by the Dickinson Legion post in three years.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers currently has 481 home runs, including four this season. Cabrera ranks 30th on the all-time home run list.
