Morning Leadoff: Aug. 1

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Atlanta, Singles Final

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mike Peluso calls it the maroon and white pipeline. The Bismarck Bobcats already had a strong Bismarck High School influence with head coach Layne Sedevie and players like Tyler Richter and Grant Mindt. But that BHS connection has gotten a lot stronger with the addition of Peluso and Mark Erickson to the team as assistant coaches.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Shelby Pudwill and Joey Bartole of Mandan won bouts in a boxing card at Mahnomen, Minn. Pudwill won a unanimous decision against Kevin Miller of Chicago. Bartole was credited with a split decision against Brad Timms of Minneapolis. Pudwill improved to 15-2-1. Bartole is 3-0.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Broque Peake slammed four hits in four trips to the plate to lead Mandan to a 9-3 American Legion baseball victory over Miles City in Montana. Gary Kincaid held Miles City to five hits and rapped a pair of base hits himself.

TRIVIA ANSWER