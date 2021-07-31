Morning Leadoff: Aug. 1

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, Aug. 1
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 10 a.m.
Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 4:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Major League Dreams Showcase at La Crosse, Wis.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyorod
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway,
Pomona, Calif.
FITNESS
1 p.m.
CBS — The 2021 CrossFit Games: Final Day, Madison, Wis.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Senior Women's Open: Final Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn.
HORSE RACING
12/2:30 p.m.
FS2/FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at St. Louis
TBS — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Tampa Bay
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Express Ranches Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Tulsa, Okla.
RUGBY
3 p.m.
CBS — MLR Championship: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles
SOCCER
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Las Vegas
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m./1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Semifinals: Teams TBD Dayton, Ohio
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Atlanta, Singles Final
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mike Peluso calls it the maroon and white pipeline. The Bismarck Bobcats already had a strong Bismarck High School influence with head coach Layne Sedevie and players like Tyler Richter and Grant Mindt. But that BHS connection has gotten a lot stronger with the addition of Peluso and Mark Erickson to the team as assistant coaches.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Shelby Pudwill and Joey Bartole of Mandan won bouts in a boxing card at Mahnomen, Minn. Pudwill won a unanimous decision against Kevin Miller of Chicago. Bartole was credited with a split decision against Brad Timms of Minneapolis. Pudwill improved to 15-2-1. Bartole is 3-0.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Broque Peake slammed four hits in four trips to the plate to lead Mandan to a 9-3 American Legion baseball victory over Miles City in Montana. Gary Kincaid held Miles City to five hits and rapped a pair of base hits himself.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Johnny Bench with 1,376. Tony Perez (1,191) is second and Pete Rose (1,036) third.
