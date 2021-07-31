 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Aug. 1
Morning Leadoff: Aug. 1

MORNING LEADOFF 

Sunday, Aug. 1

Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 10 a.m.

Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.

Northwoods League: Major League Dreams Showcase at La Crosse, Wis.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyorod

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway,

Pomona, Calif.

FITNESS

1 p.m.

CBS — The 2021 CrossFit Games: Final Day, Madison, Wis.

 

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Senior Women's Open: Final Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn.

HORSE RACING

12/2:30 p.m.

FS2/FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at St. Louis

TBS — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Tampa Bay

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Express Ranches Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Tulsa, Okla. 

 

RUGBY

3 p.m.

CBS — MLR Championship: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles

SOCCER

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Las Vegas

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m./1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Semifinals: Teams TBD Dayton, Ohio

 

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Atlanta, Singles Final

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mike Peluso calls it the maroon and white pipeline. The Bismarck Bobcats already had a strong Bismarck High School influence with head coach Layne Sedevie and players like Tyler Richter and Grant Mindt. But that BHS connection has gotten a lot stronger with the addition of Peluso and Mark Erickson to the team as assistant coaches.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Shelby Pudwill and Joey Bartole of Mandan won bouts in a boxing card at Mahnomen, Minn. Pudwill won a unanimous decision against Kevin Miller of Chicago. Bartole was credited with a split decision against Brad Timms of Minneapolis. Pudwill improved to 15-2-1. Bartole is 3-0.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Broque Peake slammed four hits in four trips to the plate to lead Mandan to a 9-3 American Legion baseball victory over Miles City in Montana. Gary Kincaid held Miles City to five hits and rapped a pair of base hits himself.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Johnny Bench with 1,376. Tony Perez (1,191) is second and Pete Rose (1,036) third.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

