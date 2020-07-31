Morning Leadoff: Aug. 1

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 1
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Senior Babe Ruth baseball: Class AA state tournament play-in game: No. 9 Mandan Chiefs at No. 8 Fargo Post 400, 6:30 p.m.; Class A West Division Tournament at Jamestown, championship, 12 and 3 p.m. (if necessary).
Sunday, Aug. 2
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
INDEPENDENT BASEBALL
6:35 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead vs. Milwaukee
TV TODAY
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Hero Indian Open, Third Round, Haryana, India
11 a.m./1 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Ally Challenge, Second Round, Grand Blanc, Mich.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, Second Round, Toledo, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12/3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit
6 p.m.
FSN – Cleveland at Minnesota
FOX — Boston at New York Yankees
NBA
12 p.m.
ESPN — Miami vs. Denver, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Orlando, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: New York Rangers vs. Carolina, Toronto
1 p.m.
NBC — Game 1: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Edmonton, Alberta
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Toronto
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 1: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Toronto
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, Orlando
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: New York City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Orlando
WNBA
3 p.m.
FSN --- Minnesota vs. Connecticut
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Down 4-3, the Bismarck Governors rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to defeat Mandan in a loser-out game at the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament at Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck sent nine men to the plate during their winning rally. Erik Peterson, Carson Wentz and James Carroll drove in the decisive three runs. With the win Bismarck, 39-9, stayed alive in the tournament. The Chiefs ended their season at 36-22.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Justin Hermanson of Kathryn scored an 81 to place first in bull riding in the short go at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Fellow North Dakotan Josie Shaw scored a 431 to place fifth in girls cow cutting, while Preston Billadeau scored 420 for 13th in boys cow cutting.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Elks clinched the Bismarck City League softball title by dumping Capitol Distributing 10-1 while Italian Village upended second-place Elbow Room 8-1. Dave Hummel cracked a home run to lead the Elks at the plate, while pitcher Bill Keller threw a four-hitter. Jess Cooper rapped three hits, including a triple, to lead the Italian Village attack.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mike Tyson won the WBC heavyweight championship at the age of 20 years and four months in 1986. Tyson defeated Trevor Berbick by TKO in the second round on Nov. 22, 1986.
