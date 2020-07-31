Morning Leadoff: Aug. 1

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Down 4-3, the Bismarck Governors rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to defeat Mandan in a loser-out game at the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament at Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck sent nine men to the plate during their winning rally. Erik Peterson, Carson Wentz and James Carroll drove in the decisive three runs. With the win Bismarck, 39-9, stayed alive in the tournament. The Chiefs ended their season at 36-22.