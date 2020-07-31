You have permission to edit this article.
Morning Leadoff: Aug. 1

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 1

Auto racing: Governor’s Cup, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.

Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.

Senior Babe Ruth baseball: Class AA state tournament play-in game: No. 9 Mandan Chiefs at No. 8 Fargo Post 400, 6:30 p.m.; Class A West Division Tournament at Jamestown, championship, 12 and 3 p.m. (if necessary).

Sunday, Aug. 2

Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

INDEPENDENT BASEBALL

6:35 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead vs. Milwaukee

 

TV TODAY

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Hero Indian Open, Third Round, Haryana, India

11 a.m./1 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Ally Challenge, Second Round, Grand Blanc, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, Second Round, Toledo, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12/3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit

6 p.m.

FSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

FOX — Boston at New York Yankees

NBA

12 p.m.

ESPN — Miami vs. Denver, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto, Orlando, Fla.

NHL PLAYOFFS

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Game 1: New York Rangers vs. Carolina, Toronto

1 p.m.

NBC — Game 1: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Edmonton, Alberta

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 1: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Toronto

7 p.m.

NBC — Game 1: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 1: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, Orlando

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Tournament: New York City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Orlando

WNBA

3 p.m.

FSN --- Minnesota vs. Connecticut

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Down 4-3, the Bismarck Governors rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to defeat Mandan in a loser-out game at the state Class A American Legion baseball tournament at Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck sent nine men to the plate during their winning rally. Erik Peterson, Carson Wentz and James Carroll drove in the decisive three runs. With the win Bismarck, 39-9, stayed alive in the tournament. The Chiefs ended their season at 36-22.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Justin Hermanson of Kathryn scored an 81 to place first in bull riding in the short go at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Fellow North Dakotan Josie Shaw scored a 431 to place fifth in girls cow cutting, while Preston Billadeau scored 420 for 13th in boys cow cutting.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Elks clinched the Bismarck City League softball title by dumping Capitol Distributing 10-1 while Italian Village upended second-place Elbow Room 8-1. Dave Hummel cracked a home run to lead the Elks at the plate, while pitcher Bill Keller threw a four-hitter. Jess Cooper rapped three hits, including a triple, to lead the Italian Village attack.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mike Tyson won the WBC heavyweight championship at the age of 20 years and four months in 1986. Tyson defeated Trevor Berbick by TKO in the second round on Nov. 22, 1986.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

