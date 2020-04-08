Morning Leadoff: April 9

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dan Bihrle rapped a two-run home run to help Century to a 6-0 West Region baseball victory over visiting Mandan. Bihrle also picked up the victory on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings. He and reliever Tom Keller allowed only two Mandan hits. Mandan won the second game, a non-regional contest, 1-0 as Andy Conlon and Tom Peterson combined on a three-hitter.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Tate Meyhoff rapped five hits, homered and drove in seven runs as Center swept Steele-Dawson 14-4, 12-1 in a high school baseball doubleheader at Steele. Derrick Morast added two home runs Center. Nathan Page blasted one. Adam Wilkens and Morast earned the pitching wins for Center. The twin bill opened the season for both teams.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fargo American Legion baseball coaches have been named for this season, and both are from Bismarck. Jerry Harter will return for his fourth season as the Post 2 varsity coach. Jim Simle has been named to coach the "B" team and serve as groundskeeper at Jack Williams Stadium. Simle is a junior high physical education instructor and gymnastics coach at Fargo South. He coached the Williston Legion team before moving to Fargo two years ago.
SPORTS HISTORY
1946 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins 6-3 to win the Stanley Cup in five games.
1947 — Leo Durocher, manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, is suspended for one year by Commissioner A.B. "Happy" Chandler for "conduct detrimental to baseball." Durocher is linked to gambling interests.
1950 — Jimmy Demaret wins his third Masters, by two strokes over Jim Ferrier.
1962 — Arnold Palmer wins a three-way playoff, beating Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald in the Masters.
1978 — Gary Player shoots a final-round 64 to win his third Masters, edging Hubert Green, Rod Funseth and defending champion Tom Watson by a shot.
1978 — Denver's David Thompson, battling San Antonio's George Gervin for the NBA season scoring title, scores 73 points against the Detroit Pistons. It's the third-highest total in an NBA game. Gervin, not to be outdone, later scores 63 against the New Orleans Jazz. It's just enough to give Gervin the scoring crown, 27.22 points per game to Thompson's 27.15, the tightest 1-2 finish.
1989 — Britain's Nick Faldo makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Masters. Runner-up Scott Hoch missed a 2-foot putt for par on the first hole of the playoff that would have given him the title.
1993 — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 10-4 for their 16th straight win to break the NHL record of 15 held by the New York Islanders.
2000 — Vijay Singh of Fiji wins the Masters, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-stroke victory over Ernie Els.
2005 — The United States beats Canada 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless regulation and 20-minute overtime to win the Women's World Hockey Championship. The win ends the defending champions' run of eight straight titles.
2008 — Colorado captain Joe Sakic scores his NHL-record eighth career playoff overtime goal in a 3-2 win over Minnesota in the opener of the Rockies' first-round series.
2011 — Kyle Schmidt scores 3:22 into overtime to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 3-2 victory over Michigan in the NCAA men's ice hockey championship game, the first national title for the Bulldogs.
2013 — Freshman Breanna Stewart scores 23 points and Connecticut wins its eighth national championship with a record 93-60 rout of Louisville. The victory ties Geno Auriemma and the Huskies with Pat Summitt and Tennessee for the most titles in women's basketball history. It's the most lopsided victory in a championship game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jack Nicklaus has won the Masters six times, one more than Tiger Woods. Arnold Palmer has four green jackets.
