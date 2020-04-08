Morning Leadoff: April 9

1978 — Gary Player shoots a final-round 64 to win his third Masters, edging Hubert Green, Rod Funseth and defending champion Tom Watson by a shot.

1978 — Denver's David Thompson, battling San Antonio's George Gervin for the NBA season scoring title, scores 73 points against the Detroit Pistons. It's the third-highest total in an NBA game. Gervin, not to be outdone, later scores 63 against the New Orleans Jazz. It's just enough to give Gervin the scoring crown, 27.22 points per game to Thompson's 27.15, the tightest 1-2 finish.

1989 — Britain's Nick Faldo makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Masters. Runner-up Scott Hoch missed a 2-foot putt for par on the first hole of the playoff that would have given him the title.

1993 — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 10-4 for their 16th straight win to break the NHL record of 15 held by the New York Islanders.

2000 — Vijay Singh of Fiji wins the Masters, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-stroke victory over Ernie Els.

2005 — The United States beats Canada 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless regulation and 20-minute overtime to win the Women's World Hockey Championship. The win ends the defending champions' run of eight straight titles.