Morning Leadoff: April 8

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, April 8
No Local events scheduled.
Thursday, April 9
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
ESPORTS AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
NBCSN – iRacing: Short Track Challenge (Myrtle Beach, S.C.).
7 p.m.
FS1 – iRacing Series: World of Outlaws (virtual Knoxville)
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Alex Deyle went 3-for-6 with a double and triple, scored four runs and drove in five as the Bismarck Demons swept Century 9-3 and 7-4 in their first baseball outing of the spring. Tyler Richter and Sam Ingemansen were the winning pitchers for BHS. Tate Leapaldt and Mike Mahowald were tagged with the losses.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck's girls soccer team got a win and a scare in its 2-0 victory over three-time defending West Region champion Century. Erin Vetter and Lezlie Link took care of the BHS offense with first-half goals and goalkeeper Andy Balliet blanked Century on three shots. The scare came in the middle of the first half when senior midfielder Jenny Kelsch, the state Gatorade player of the year, went down with a knee injury and was taken from the field on a stretcher. Although it was later determined that Kelsch didn’t suffer a broken bone, the extent of her injury is uncertain.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): State Class B champion New England St. Mary's placed three players on the coaches' All-Badlands Conference basketball team. St. Mary's players named were Dick Ryan, Les Schroeder and Larry Gardner. Mott placed Collin Rixen and Bill Herner on the star squad, while Bob Moreland and Colby Winmill represented Bowman. Other players named to the 10-man team were Wayne Gerbig, Belfield; Larry Hilden, Hettinger, and Kenton Toepke, Watford City.
SPORTS HISTORY
1935 — Gene Sarazen gets a double eagle on the 15th hole to erase Craig Wood's three-stroke lead and goes on to win the Masters.
1943 — The Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup with a four-game sweep.
1956 — Jack Burke, Jr. comes back from eight strokes behind to beat Ken Venturi by one shot to take the Masters.
1971 — The first legal off-track betting system in the U.S. opens in New York City.
1974 — In the home opener in Atlanta, Hank Aaron breaks Babe Ruth's career record by hitting his 715th home run, connecting off Al Downing of Los Angeles in the fourth inning.
1975 — Frank Robinson, the first black manager in the majors, debuts as player-manager for the Cleveland Indians. Robinson hits a home run in his first at-bat — as a designated hitter — to help beat the New York Yankees 5-3.
1989 — Alex English scores 26 points to become the first player in NBA history to score 2,000 points in eight straight seasons, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 110-106.
1990 — Nick Faldo becomes the second player to win consecutive Masters, beating Ray Floyd on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Faldo joins Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat winner.
1993 — Miami's Brian Shaw sets an NBA record with 10 3-pointers in a 117-92 victory over Milwaukee.
2001 — Tiger Woods claims the greatest feat in modern golf, winning the Masters for a sweep of the four majors in a span of 294 days. Woods, with his winning score of 16-under 272, captures the majors with a combined score of 65-under.
2006 — Wisconsin wins its sixth NCAA men's ice hockey title and first since 1990 with a 2-1 victory over Boston College.
2007 — Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby finishes with 120 points to become the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy for most points in a season. Crosby, 19, betters the mark set by Wayne Gretzky, who was 20 when he had 164 points for his first Art Ross in 1980-81. Crosby had 36 goals and 84 assists.
2007 — Zach Johnson makes three birdies on the back nine of Augusta National to close with a 69 for a two-shot victory over Tiger Woods at the Masters.
2008 — Candace Parker, playing with an injured left shoulder, scores 17 points and grabs nine rebounds to help Tennessee capture its eighth women's NCAA championship with a 64-48 victory over Stanford.
2012 — Bubba Watson wins the Masters on the second hole of a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen.
2013 — Luke Hancock makes all five of his 3-pointers and leads Louisville to its first NCAA basketball championship since 1986 with an 82-76 victory over Michigan. Rick Pitino becomes the first coach to win a championship at two schools, following his title at Kentucky in 1996.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last year Phil Mickelson did not play in the Masters golf tournament was 1994. Mickelson won the tournament in 2004, 2006 and 2010. The Masters has been rescheduled to Nov. 12-15.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!