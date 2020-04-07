Morning Leadoff: April 8

2006 — Wisconsin wins its sixth NCAA men's ice hockey title and first since 1990 with a 2-1 victory over Boston College.

2007 — Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby finishes with 120 points to become the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy for most points in a season. Crosby, 19, betters the mark set by Wayne Gretzky, who was 20 when he had 164 points for his first Art Ross in 1980-81. Crosby had 36 goals and 84 assists.

2007 — Zach Johnson makes three birdies on the back nine of Augusta National to close with a 69 for a two-shot victory over Tiger Woods at the Masters.

2008 — Candace Parker, playing with an injured left shoulder, scores 17 points and grabs nine rebounds to help Tennessee capture its eighth women's NCAA championship with a 64-48 victory over Stanford.

2012 — Bubba Watson wins the Masters on the second hole of a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen.

2013 — Luke Hancock makes all five of his 3-pointers and leads Louisville to its first NCAA basketball championship since 1986 with an 82-76 victory over Michigan. Rick Pitino becomes the first coach to win a championship at two schools, following his title at Kentucky in 1996.

