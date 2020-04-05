Morning Leadoff: April 6

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Linton native Kyle Carr has been released by the Minnesota Twins. The 23-year-old left-hander was picked by the Twins in the 12th round of the 2008 baseball draft following his junior year at the University of Minnesota. Last summer at Class A Beloit (Wisconsin), Carr went 0-2 with a 3.42 ERA in 16 appearances, working 23 1/3 innings. His ERA was 1.04 over his last 10 appearances.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Shelly Medler scored the first goal of the game on a penalty kick, and St. Mary's went on to defeat Century 2-0 in girls soccer at the Community Bowl. Amanda Schmidt scored the second Saints goal in the second half. Each goalkeeper -- Century's Katie Knodel and St. Mary's Abby Hessinger -- stopped five shots. The Saints are off to a 2-0 start. Century was playing its season opener.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Arman Agency humbled Class B champion Buffalo 116-80 for the overall championship in the state amateur basketball tournament at St. Mary's Central High School. The title is the team's third. Arman Agency, 33-3 on the season, averaged over 100 points in its six-game run to the championship. Earlier in the day, the Bismarck team defeated Dickinson Greene Drug, 121-78, for the Class A title. Al Lick of Arman Agency was named the most valuable player in the tournament. Arman Agency teammates Tom Kirchoffner and Al Breuer joined Lick on the all-tournament team.
SPORTS HISTORY
1896 — The first modern Olympic Games begin in Athens, Greece. James B. Connelly wins the first event — the hop, step and jump.
1947 — Jimmy Demaret wins the Masters for the second time with two-stroke victory over Byron Nelson and Frank Stranahan.
1952 — Sam Snead wins his second Masters, beating Jack Burke Jr. by four shots.
1973 — Ron Blomberg of the New York Yankees becomes the first major league designated hitter, in an opening-day game against Boston.
1987 — Sugar Ray Leonard returns to the ring after a three-year layoff to upset Marvelous Marvin Hagler in a 12-round split decision for the middleweight title, becoming boxing’s 10th triple champion.
2008 — Lorena Ochoa continues her dominance of women’s golf with a five-shot victory in the Kraft Nabisco Championship.
2008 — Teenager Graham Rahal, making first IRL IndyCar Series start in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, holds off veteran Helio Castroneves to become the youngest winner in major open-wheel history. At 19 years, 93 days, Rahal breaks the age record set two years ago in Sonoma, Calif., by Marco Andretti, who was 19 years, 167 days old.
2008 — Keith Tkachuk becomes the 41st player in NHL history to score 500 goals, and adds an assist to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 in the season finale.
2009 — Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson and North Carolina win a national championship, ending Michigan State’s inspirational run with a 89-72 rout.
2010 — New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur gets his 600th career win with his second straight shutout in a 3-0 win over Atlanta.
2010 — Maya Moore scores 23 points to help Connecticut rally from a horrible first half to beat Stanford 53-47 for its second straight undefeated championship season and its seventh national title. UConn (39-0) won its 78th straight, extending its women’s NCAA record for consecutive victories, although this one is the closest. All of the Huskies’ previous wins in the streak were by double digits.
2015 — Duke’s talented group of freshman — Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen and Jahlil Okafor — turn a one-time nine-point deficit into an eight-point lead with 1:22 left to grit out a 68-63 victory over Wisconsin for the program’s fifth national title. Allen, the most unheralded of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s first-year players, steps up and scores 16 points to keep Duke in it when Wisconsin looked like it was about to run away.
2017 — Charley Hoffman finishes with the largest first-round lead at Augusta National in 62 years. Hoffman shoots a 7-under 65 in windy conditions to have a four-shot edge over William McGirt heading into second round. That’s the largest since the 1955 Masters, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was four shots ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Minnesota Lynx selected Seimone Augustus (LSU) with the No. 1 pick in the 2006 WNBA draft and Maya Moore (Connecticut) with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA draft.
