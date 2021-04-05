Morning Leadoff: April 6

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck High School and Dickinson State College were virtually uncontested winners in the Arnie Martin Indoor Games at the Civic Center. Dickinson State won with a whopping 90 points and Bismarck tallied 51. Louis Clark of Dickinson State was voted the meet's outstanding athlete after winning the 60-yard dash, the 60 high hurdles, the 60 low hurdles, placing second in the long jump and running on a winning relay. Bismarck's Keary Krause, the only double winner in the high school division, turned in victories in the 60- and 300-yard dashes. BHS junior Mark Aide grabbed the spotlight with an effort of 14-6 1/2 in the pole vault.