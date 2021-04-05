Morning Leadoff: April 6

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, April 6
High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Kidder County at Shiloh, 5 p.m. (1).
High school softball: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood (nonconference); Century vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex (nonconference).
High school track: Shiloh at Hazen Invite.
Wednesday, April 7
College baseball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
College softball: U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four, Pittsburgh: St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota-Mankato, 4 p.m.; Minnesota-Duluth vs. U-Mass, 8 p.m.
College golf: U-Mary Triangular, Hawktree.
High school baseball: Watford City at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Detroit
6 p.m.
ESPN — New York Mets at Philadelphia
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
9 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at New York Rangers
SOCCER
5 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Marathon, Round of 16
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at LD Alajuelense, Round of 16
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie, Round of 16
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Volvo Open, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Minnesota Twins have assigned Andy Leer to the Beloit, Wis., Snappers of the Class A Midwest League. Leer, a Williston native and University of Mary baseball standout, began his professional career last season with Elizabethton of the Appalachian Rookie League. He played third base and shortstop, hitting .266 with five home runs and 36 RBIs in 63 games. The Snappers, managed by Nelson Prada, open their season tonight.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Goals were a precious commodity at the Community Bowl as Bismarck and Century played to a 0-0 tie in girls soccer. Bismarck goalkeeper Amy Jundt made seven saves, five in the second half, and her Century counterpart Katie Knodel stopped four shots. The standoff leaves Bismarck 0-0-1 in the West Region and 0-1-2 overall. Century stands 0-0-0 and 1-1-1.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck High School and Dickinson State College were virtually uncontested winners in the Arnie Martin Indoor Games at the Civic Center. Dickinson State won with a whopping 90 points and Bismarck tallied 51. Louis Clark of Dickinson State was voted the meet's outstanding athlete after winning the 60-yard dash, the 60 high hurdles, the 60 low hurdles, placing second in the long jump and running on a winning relay. Bismarck's Keary Krause, the only double winner in the high school division, turned in victories in the 60- and 300-yard dashes. BHS junior Mark Aide grabbed the spotlight with an effort of 14-6 1/2 in the pole vault.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 1992, three of the four Frozen Four teams were from Michigan – Lake Superior State, Michigan and Michigan State.
