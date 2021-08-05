 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: April 6
MORNING LEADOFF 

Friday, Aug. 6

Auto racing: Monster Truck Spectacular (Night 1), Dacotah Speedway.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Auto racing: Monster Truck Spectacular (Night 2), Dacotah Speedway.

Indoor football: Bismarck at Iowa, 6:05 p.m.

Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Houston

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Series: From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif.

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Houston

9 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers

OLYMPICS

BASEBALL

10:30 p.m.

CNBC — Bronze medal game

BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

NBC — Men's final

2 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — Women's bronze medal game

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CNBC — Men's bronze medal game

9:30 p.m.

CNBC — Men's gold medal game

DIVING

7 p.m.

NBC — Men's platform qualifying

GOLF

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — Women's golf final round

MARATHON

5 p.m.

USA — Women's Marathon

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

NBC — Track & Field (Finals)

VOLLEYBALL

11:30 p.m.

USA — Men's bronze medal game

WATER POLO

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Women's water polo gold medal game

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck's game was rained out, but Grand Forks put on a show in the Midwest Plains Region 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball tournament at Municipal Ballpark. Grand Forks pitchers Bayden Riplinger and Colin Hennessy combined for a no-hitter in a 13-2 five-inning victory over St. Paul, Minn.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Three high school golfers from Fargo and a former Mandan high school golfer set the pace on the first day of the state amateur women's golf tournament at Prairie West golf course. Liz Kaler of Fargo North and Kristi Schaaf of Mandan shot 74s to lead the parade. A stroke back were Meredith Johnson, a recent Fargo North graduate, and Ashley Anderson of Fargo South. Schaaf golfs for Macalester College.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Scott Hewitt struck out 15 batters as Bismarck claimed a 7-1 victory in an interstate Legion baseball game at Pierre, S.D. Hewitt held Pierre to five hits. Russ Henegar led Bismarck's 15-hit attack with three singles. Doug Stewart, Brian Mayer and Glen Schmaltz added two hits apiece for Bismarck, now 31-9 on the year.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Dave Kingman struck out five times against the Astros on May 28, 1982. The starting pitcher for Houston that game was Nolan Ryan.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

