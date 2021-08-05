Morning Leadoff: April 6

WATER POLO

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — Women's water polo gold medal game

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck's game was rained out, but Grand Forks put on a show in the Midwest Plains Region 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball tournament at Municipal Ballpark. Grand Forks pitchers Bayden Riplinger and Colin Hennessy combined for a no-hitter in a 13-2 five-inning victory over St. Paul, Minn.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Three high school golfers from Fargo and a former Mandan high school golfer set the pace on the first day of the state amateur women's golf tournament at Prairie West golf course. Liz Kaler of Fargo North and Kristi Schaaf of Mandan shot 74s to lead the parade. A stroke back were Meredith Johnson, a recent Fargo North graduate, and Ashley Anderson of Fargo South. Schaaf golfs for Macalester College.