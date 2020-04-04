Morning Leadoff: April 4

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, April 5
No Local events scheduled.
Monday, April 6
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FOX – eNASCAR iRacing, Bristol
ESPN2 – F1 Esports Grand Prix
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 – Madden NFL 20 Classic
HORSE RACING
12:30/2/5 p.m.
FS2/FS1 – America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN – Trackside Live
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary dropped a home softball twin bill to Winona State, falling by scores of 8-4 and 5-3. Dre Brunskill and Rosie Gonzales rapped three hits apiece as the host Marauders out-hit Winona 11-10 in the first game. Courtney Strang and Alex Chichila were the winning pitchers. Ashley Watson and Brenda Langson took the losses.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Special teams ruined a special night for the Bismarck Blaze. Five missed PATs, a missed field goal and a botched kickoff contributed to Bismarck's 44-30 loss to Sioux Falls in their Indoor Football League opener at the Civic Center. Quentin Cradle rushed for two touchdowns for the Blaze, but Bismarck managed just 132 yards total offense.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Frederick R. "Fritz" Fell, the highly successful former Fargo Shanley basketball coach, is Mary College's first basketball coach and athletic director. Fell's appointment was announced at a press conference called by Mary College president Harold Miller. Fell, 36, said the first Mary College basketball team would be composed primarily of freshmen and would play a junior college and college junior varsity schedule. Fell, an Illinois native, is currently the head basketball coach at Lake Park High School in Roselle, Ill.
SPORTS HISTORY
1915 — Jess Willard beats Jack Johnson in the 26th round to win the world heavyweight boxing title in Havana.
1927 — Johnny Weissmuller breaks his own 200-meter freestyle record by seven seconds in 2:08. He also lowers his own record in the 100-yard freestyle to 51 seconds, a record that stood for 17 years.
1952 — Henry Wittenberg wins the 191-pound AAU wrestling title for the eighth time. Wittenberg won over 350 bouts in 13 years, including a gold medal in the 1948 Olympics.
1959 — Art Wall birdies five of the last six holes to cap a final-round 66 and edge Fred Hawkins by one stroke to win the Masters.
1970 — New York beats Detroit 9-5 to take fourth place and the final playoff berth in the NHL's East Division. The Rangers are the first team to advance to the playoffs on the basis of goals scored when they finish tied with Montreal.
1972 — Major League Baseball for the first time fails to open because of a player strike, which started April 1 and would be settled April 13.
1984 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hits a sky hook with 8:53 left in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-115 victory over the Utah Jazz to become the NBA's top career scorer. Wilt Chamberlain, with 31,419 points, held the record since his retirement in 1973.
1993 — Donald Williams scores 25 points to lead North Carolina to a 77-71 win over Michigan in the NCAA championship.
1997 — Bruce Baumgartner wins a record eighth World Cup wrestling gold medal, beating David Musolbes 2-1 in overtime at 275 1/2 pounds as the United States routs Russia 25-7.
2004 — Led by 24 points from Emeka Okafor and 21 from Ben Gordon, the Connecticut Huskies outclass Georgia Tech 82-73 to win the men's national championship.
2008 — The Boston Celtics sets an NBA record for biggest single-season turnaround with a 101-78 win over the Charlotte Bobcats. The Celtics improve to 61-15, 37 more wins than last season.
2008 — Memphis beats UCLA 78-63 in the NCAA semifinals to go to 38-1 and become the winningest team in a season. Kansas' Brandon Rush scores 25 points, and the Jayhawks defeat North Carolina 84-66 in the second semifinal.
2009 — Brittany Lincicome sinks a 6-foot eagle putt on No. 18 to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her first major title.
2010 — Duke wins its fourth NCAA basketball championship, holding off Butler 61-59 and surviving Gordon Hayward's last-second desperation shot that hits the rim.
2016 — UConn wins an unprecedented fourth straight women's national championship, capping another perfect season by routing Syracuse 82-51. Geno Auriemma passes UCLA's John Wooden with his 11th national title and a sixth undefeated season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The U.S. Open was not played in 1945 due to World War II.
