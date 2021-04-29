Morning Leadoff: April 30

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, April 30
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Grand Valley State Meet, Allendale, Mich.
High school baseball: Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (nonconference); St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: Minot Invite, Souris Valley Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Century vs. St. Mary’s, 8 p.m.
High school softball: Mandan at Devils Lake, 4 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school track: Howard Wood Relays, Sioux Falls, S.D.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, May 1
College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1:30 p.m. (DH); BSC at NDSCS, 1 p.m. (DH).
College softball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 1 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field (DH); BSC at NDSCS, 1 p.m., (DH).
College track: U-Mary at Grand Valley State (Mich.) meet and Ron Masanz Classic, Moorhead, Minn., 1 p.m.
High school baseball: Century at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Hettinger-Scranton, 1 p.m.
High school golf: Turtle Mountain Invitational, 10 a.m., Garden Gate Golf Course, Dunseith.
High school girls soccer: Century at Fargo North 2 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Century at Williston, 1 p.m.
High school softball: Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Devils Lake, vs. Fargo South at Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central and Fargo North at Devils Lake.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
TV TODAY
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From The Woodlands, Texas
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Second Round, Tampa, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota
NFL DRAFT
6 p.m.
ABC/ESPN/NFL Network — Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
SOCCER
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck downed Minot 3-2 in West Region girls soccer. Andrea Ferguson scored twice and Christie White once for BHS. Nicole Flythe both Minot goals. BHS goalkeeper Sara Bachmeier was credited with 12 saves.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Williston swept St. Mary's, 9-2 and 9-5. Mike Kjellerson had four hits in the opener for Williston, while Scott Ressler doubled and homered for St. Mary's. Ressler added two more hits in the second game. Eric Sell and Tyler Mann were credited with the wins for Williston. Tyler Bohan and Nick Seifert were the pitchers of record for the Saints.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mike Montgomery, who for two years was an All-Mon-Dak Conference guard for Bismarck Junior College, will attend the University of North Dakota next season. Montgomery set single game scoring highs of 51 points at Grand Forks St. James in high school and 53 points at BJC.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Colts with six -- Baltimore (1955, 1983, 1983) and Indianapolis (1990, 1998, 2012).
