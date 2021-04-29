Morning Leadoff: April 30

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck downed Minot 3-2 in West Region girls soccer. Andrea Ferguson scored twice and Christie White once for BHS. Nicole Flythe both Minot goals. BHS goalkeeper Sara Bachmeier was credited with 12 saves.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Williston swept St. Mary's, 9-2 and 9-5. Mike Kjellerson had four hits in the opener for Williston, while Scott Ressler doubled and homered for St. Mary's. Ressler added two more hits in the second game. Eric Sell and Tyler Mann were credited with the wins for Williston. Tyler Bohan and Nick Seifert were the pitchers of record for the Saints.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mike Montgomery, who for two years was an All-Mon-Dak Conference guard for Bismarck Junior College, will attend the University of North Dakota next season. Montgomery set single game scoring highs of 51 points at Grand Forks St. James in high school and 53 points at BJC.

The Colts with six -- Baltimore (1955, 1983, 1983) and Indianapolis (1990, 1998, 2012).

