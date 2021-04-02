Morning Leadoff: April 3

Saturday, April 3
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, Noon/2 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Miles, 2/4 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Mankato, 1/3 p.m.; BSC at Miles, 2/4 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at USD Early Bird, Vermillion, S.D.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, April 4
College women’s basketball: Region 13 tournament, championship: Rochester at United Tribes, Time TBA.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Milwaukee
TV TODAY
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
4 p.m.
CBS — Final Four: Houston vs. Baylor, Indianapolis
7:30 p.m.
CBS — Final Four: UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Southern U. at Jackson St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Georgia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Championship, Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa at Minnesota
GOLF
11 a.m.
NBC — Augusta National Women's Amateur: Final Round
12/2:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — GEICO Nationals: Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — The Wood Memorial; Bluegrass Stakes; Santa Anita Stakes
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
FS1 — Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado
NHL
8 p.m.
BSN Plus – Minnesota at Las Vegas
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leeds United
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open: Women’s final
WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Championship Series, Fort Worth, Texas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tim Daniel has been named athletic director at Dickinson State University. Daniel, a Dickinson State alumnus, had been serving as interim AD. Daniel has been at DSU for 22 years, including more than a decade as men’s basketball coach.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): High-profile North Dakota athletes Dirk Mack of Scranton and Doug Zinke of Rolla are among 38 players who have signed letters of intent to play football at the University of Mary. Both are multi-sport athletes. Mack plans to play football and basketball for the Marauders. Zinke is an undefeated state Class B wrestling champion.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The St. Mary's Saints lost just three track lettermen to graduation last spring, but with Rod Barth, Tom Seaworth and Ivan Tschider went three state champions and all its state meet points. Coach Mike Ahneman's team returns three lettermen from last season. They are senior sprinter Gordie Smith, junior hurdler Paul Hillyer and junior distance and middle distance man Bernie Schumacher.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Duke defeated Wisconsin 68-63 in the 2015 championship game.
