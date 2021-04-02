Morning Leadoff: April 3

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tim Daniel has been named athletic director at Dickinson State University. Daniel, a Dickinson State alumnus, had been serving as interim AD. Daniel has been at DSU for 22 years, including more than a decade as men’s basketball coach.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): High-profile North Dakota athletes Dirk Mack of Scranton and Doug Zinke of Rolla are among 38 players who have signed letters of intent to play football at the University of Mary. Both are multi-sport athletes. Mack plans to play football and basketball for the Marauders. Zinke is an undefeated state Class B wrestling champion.