Morning Leadoff: April 27

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, April 27
College softball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 1/3 p.m.
High school baseball: Legacy vs. St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Beulah, 5 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. St. Mary’s, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Dickinson, 4 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Century, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary Courts; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Mandan at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Clem Kelley; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Wednesday, April 28
College baseball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Mandan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at New York Mets
NBA
8 p.m.
BSN-Plus — Minnesota at Houston
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — New York Islanders at Washington
SOCCER
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Quarterfinal Leg, 1
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Toronto, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Demons had to settle for a 1-1 West Region soccer tie with St. Mary's at the Community Bowl. MacKayla Feeney gave Bismarck a 1-0 lead in the first half and Kalah Peterson scored the equalizer with 25:28 to play in the game. Bismarck forged a 7-5 advantage in shots on net, but Saints goalkeeper Nicole Moen made six saves. Sara Bachmeier stopped four shots in the BHS net.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Medalist Ryan Bakke shot a 73 to lead Minot to the championship at the Mandan Invitational golf tournament. The Magicians put together a 305 to edge Century by a stroke. Mandan was third at 310 and Bismarck carded a 314 for fourth. Tyler Tangedahl of Century, Tom Koch of Mandan and Tim Kunick of Bismarck shared second place in the individual competition a stroke behind Bakke.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College's baseball season got off to a rocky start in Dickinson. Fielding problems led to a 10-4 loss in the first game. Dickinson State left-hander Paul Huber held the Mystics to one hit as DSU took the second game 6-1. Huber walked four and struck out eight. Mike Montgomery slammed a three-run home run to give BJC a temporary 3-0 lead in the first game. Greg Schmaltz garnered the lone Mystic hit in the second game, bunting successfully to lead off the seventh inning.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Twins started the 2016 season 6-14 and went on to a 59-103 record and last-place finish in the American League Central Division.
