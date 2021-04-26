Morning Leadoff: April 27

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Medalist Ryan Bakke shot a 73 to lead Minot to the championship at the Mandan Invitational golf tournament. The Magicians put together a 305 to edge Century by a stroke. Mandan was third at 310 and Bismarck carded a 314 for fourth. Tyler Tangedahl of Century, Tom Koch of Mandan and Tim Kunick of Bismarck shared second place in the individual competition a stroke behind Bakke.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College's baseball season got off to a rocky start in Dickinson. Fielding problems led to a 10-4 loss in the first game. Dickinson State left-hander Paul Huber held the Mystics to one hit as DSU took the second game 6-1. Huber walked four and struck out eight. Mike Montgomery slammed a three-run home run to give BJC a temporary 3-0 lead in the first game. Greg Schmaltz garnered the lone Mystic hit in the second game, bunting successfully to lead off the seventh inning.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Twins started the 2016 season 6-14 and went on to a 59-103 record and last-place finish in the American League Central Division.

CONTACT US

