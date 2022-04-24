Morning Leadoff: April 25

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, April 25

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, April 26

College baseball: Lake Region State College at Bismarck State College, 3/5 p.m., Haaland Field.

College softball: Northern State at University of Mary, 2/4 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field; Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 3/5 p.m., Cottonwood.

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Watford City at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Hettinger-Scranton-New England at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Beulah Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Jamestown, 4:15; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.

High school track: St. Mary’s at Jamestown Invite; Shiloh at Dickinson Invite, 12:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m., Bowl; Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl.

High school softball: Dickinson at Century, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

College baseball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Haaland Field; University of Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

College softball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

College track: U-Mary at Valley City State Twilight.

Thursday, April 28

College track: U-Mary at Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Dickinson at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.

High school track: Shiloh at Carrington Invite, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Toronto

9 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at L.A. Angels

NBA PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Boston at Brooklyn

7 p.m.

NBATV — Game 5: Toronto at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Utah at Dallas

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leeds at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Munich

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Tyler Mongeon worked 4 1/3 innings in a relief role out of the bullpen in Century’s 4-1 win over Minot, moving the Patriots to 3-1 in West Region play. Minot pitcher Casey Ryan hit Logan Krivoruchka with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Century the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Roughriders took advantage of a multitude of Rapid City Red Dog mistakes while escaping enough of their own to claim a 29-20 win in NIFL play. A.J. Street returned one kickoff for a touchdown for Bismarck and had a second return touchdown called back by penalty. The Red Dogs protested the outcome of the game due to a uniform issue with makeshift Bismarck center Nikia Parson, who usually played defensive end for the Roughriders but was called into action at center after previous center Andy Nelson left the team.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck St. Mary’s got wins from Terry Mees, Clem Gerhardt, Mark Zenter, Deraney Mees, and Dan Enders in boys tennis singles as part of a 7-2 win over Bismarck. The Saints won two of the three doubles matches to secure their win. Perry Ford got Bismarck’s lone singles win, while Brad Binegar and Ford paired up to win Bismarck a doubles match.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hank Aaron, Miguel Cabrera and Willie Mays.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.