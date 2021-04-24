 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: April 25
Morning Leadoff: April 25

MORNING LEADOFF

Sunday, April 25

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, Noon, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Williston State at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 12/2 p.m.; Williston State at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.

 

Monday, April 26

High school baseball: Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11:45 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Duluth at U-Mary

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Talladega

 

BOWLING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

1 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers

NBA

12:15 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Charlotte

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn

 

NHL

2 p.m.

NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

8 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Minnesota-Duluth swept the University of Mary 10-4 and 4-3. UMD won the first game handily, 10-4. U-Mary freshman Jay Flaa went the distance in the second contest, blanking the Bulldogs for six innings after falling behind 4-3 in the early going. U-Mary's Steve Pletan hit a home run for U-Mary in the first game and Tate Leapaldt went 3-for-4 for the Marauders in the nightcap.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sara Berglund carded a 77 to take medalist honors and lead Hazen to the championship in the Mott-Regent Invitational girls golf tournament at the Mott Country club. Hazen won with a 386, 50 strokes ahead of runner-up South Heart. Berglund outdistanced the individual competition just as handily. Tessa Retterath of Hazen and Genn Kostelecky tied for second with 98s.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mark Sichmeller of Valley City State has been selected as the NDCAC’s outstanding graduating wrestler. Sichmeller, a 190-pounder, was a semifinalist in the NAIA national tournament and finished fifth to cap a 16-2-3 season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (804).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

