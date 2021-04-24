Morning Leadoff: April 25

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, April 25
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, Noon, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Williston State at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 12/2 p.m.; Williston State at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.
Monday, April 26
High school baseball: Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11:45 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Duluth at U-Mary
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Talladega
BOWLING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
1 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers
NBA
12:15 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Charlotte
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn
NHL
2 p.m.
NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
8 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Minnesota-Duluth swept the University of Mary 10-4 and 4-3. UMD won the first game handily, 10-4. U-Mary freshman Jay Flaa went the distance in the second contest, blanking the Bulldogs for six innings after falling behind 4-3 in the early going. U-Mary's Steve Pletan hit a home run for U-Mary in the first game and Tate Leapaldt went 3-for-4 for the Marauders in the nightcap.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sara Berglund carded a 77 to take medalist honors and lead Hazen to the championship in the Mott-Regent Invitational girls golf tournament at the Mott Country club. Hazen won with a 386, 50 strokes ahead of runner-up South Heart. Berglund outdistanced the individual competition just as handily. Tessa Retterath of Hazen and Genn Kostelecky tied for second with 98s.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mark Sichmeller of Valley City State has been selected as the NDCAC’s outstanding graduating wrestler. Sichmeller, a 190-pounder, was a semifinalist in the NAIA national tournament and finished fifth to cap a 16-2-3 season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (804).
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com