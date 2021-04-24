Morning Leadoff: April 25

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Minnesota-Duluth swept the University of Mary 10-4 and 4-3. UMD won the first game handily, 10-4. U-Mary freshman Jay Flaa went the distance in the second contest, blanking the Bulldogs for six innings after falling behind 4-3 in the early going. U-Mary's Steve Pletan hit a home run for U-Mary in the first game and Tate Leapaldt went 3-for-4 for the Marauders in the nightcap.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sara Berglund carded a 77 to take medalist honors and lead Hazen to the championship in the Mott-Regent Invitational girls golf tournament at the Mott Country club. Hazen won with a 386, 50 strokes ahead of runner-up South Heart. Berglund outdistanced the individual competition just as handily. Tessa Retterath of Hazen and Genn Kostelecky tied for second with 98s.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mark Sichmeller of Valley City State has been selected as the NDCAC’s outstanding graduating wrestler. Sichmeller, a 190-pounder, was a semifinalist in the NAIA national tournament and finished fifth to cap a 16-2-3 season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (804).

