 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: April 24
0 comments

Morning Leadoff: April 24

  • 0

MORNING LEADOFF

Saturday, April 24

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Willison State, 1/3 p.m.

College football: FCS playoffs -- Eastern Washington at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.; Missouri State at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.; BSC at Williston State, 1/3 p.m.

College tennis: NSIC Championships, Sioux Falls.

College track: U-Mary at NSU Spring Open, Aberdeen, S.D.

High school baseball: Century at Turtle Mountain, Noon.

High school boys golf: East-West Classic, Jamestown, 8 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school softball: Century at Legacy, Noon.

High school track: Shiloh at Southern McLean Invite.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Eastern Washington at NDSU

KBMR (1130 AM) – Missouri State at UND

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota

 

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Talladega

 

BOWLING

10 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Featherweights: Navarrete vs. Diaz

 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

 

NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Championship: Texas vs. Kentucky

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: L.A. Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at New York Mets

6 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Chicago White Sox

NBA

12:15 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at New York

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas

8 p.m.

BSN-Plus – Minnesota at Utah

NHL

2 p.m.

NBC — Colorado at St. Louis

8 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at San Jose

 

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC

 

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBCSN — USATF: Drake Relays/Oregon Relays

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Sixth-ranked Winona State swept the University of Mary 10-1 and 7-5. The Marauders out-hit Winona 11-9 in the second game. Calie Brown hit a home run in each game for U-Mary, now 7-9 in the Northern Sun and 23-17 overall. Winona stands 31-6 on the year.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Whitney Bearstail has signed a letter of intent to play men's basketball at Bismarck State College. Bearstail, a 6-foot-2 guard from Mandaree, averaged 19 points per game this season and finished his career with more than 1,200 points. He is the younger brother of Wylee Bearstail, who helped lead BSC to the NJCAA national tournament this season and earned All-American honors.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot State rode a pair of three-hitters to a 3-0, 3-2 doubleheader sweep of Dickinson State in Minot. Frank Bruels fanned nine while walking three in the opener. Paul Reid swatted a two-run double in the first inning for the Beavers. Steve Dentz and Rick Hauge teamed up for a dominant effort on the mound in the second game. Dale Zwebe had a two-run triple.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU 3-1, including three in a row.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News