Morning Leadoff: April 24

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBCSN — USATF: Drake Relays/Oregon Relays

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Sixth-ranked Winona State swept the University of Mary 10-1 and 7-5. The Marauders out-hit Winona 11-9 in the second game. Calie Brown hit a home run in each game for U-Mary, now 7-9 in the Northern Sun and 23-17 overall. Winona stands 31-6 on the year.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Whitney Bearstail has signed a letter of intent to play men's basketball at Bismarck State College. Bearstail, a 6-foot-2 guard from Mandaree, averaged 19 points per game this season and finished his career with more than 1,200 points. He is the younger brother of Wylee Bearstail, who helped lead BSC to the NJCAA national tournament this season and earned All-American honors.