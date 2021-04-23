Morning Leadoff: April 24

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, April 24
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Willison State, 1/3 p.m.
College football: FCS playoffs -- Eastern Washington at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.; Missouri State at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.; BSC at Williston State, 1/3 p.m.
College tennis: NSIC Championships, Sioux Falls.
College track: U-Mary at NSU Spring Open, Aberdeen, S.D.
High school baseball: Century at Turtle Mountain, Noon.
High school boys golf: East-West Classic, Jamestown, 8 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school softball: Century at Legacy, Noon.
High school track: Shiloh at Southern McLean Invite.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Eastern Washington at NDSU
KBMR (1130 AM) – Missouri State at UND
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Talladega
BOWLING
10 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Featherweights: Navarrete vs. Diaz
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Championship: Texas vs. Kentucky
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: L.A. Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
3 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at New York Mets
6 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Chicago White Sox
NBA
12:15 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at New York
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas
8 p.m.
BSN-Plus – Minnesota at Utah
NHL
2 p.m.
NBC — Colorado at St. Louis
8 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at San Jose
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBCSN — USATF: Drake Relays/Oregon Relays
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Sixth-ranked Winona State swept the University of Mary 10-1 and 7-5. The Marauders out-hit Winona 11-9 in the second game. Calie Brown hit a home run in each game for U-Mary, now 7-9 in the Northern Sun and 23-17 overall. Winona stands 31-6 on the year.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Whitney Bearstail has signed a letter of intent to play men's basketball at Bismarck State College. Bearstail, a 6-foot-2 guard from Mandaree, averaged 19 points per game this season and finished his career with more than 1,200 points. He is the younger brother of Wylee Bearstail, who helped lead BSC to the NJCAA national tournament this season and earned All-American honors.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot State rode a pair of three-hitters to a 3-0, 3-2 doubleheader sweep of Dickinson State in Minot. Frank Bruels fanned nine while walking three in the opener. Paul Reid swatted a two-run double in the first inning for the Beavers. Steve Dentz and Rick Hauge teamed up for a dominant effort on the mound in the second game. Dale Zwebe had a two-run triple.
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU 3-1, including three in a row.
